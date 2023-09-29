How to get CS:GO Music Kit in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has finally arrived, much to the delight of fans all across the world. Just like its predecessor, CS:GO, the sequel is also absolutely free. But what truly distinguishes it is the Music Kit option, allowing gamers to relive the memories of CS:GO through its classic music. The world of Counter-Strike 2 is definitely bringing a touch of nostalgic enchantment to the game with familiar tunes from the original.

Valve has sweetened the pot for its devoted fanbase by including a Music Kit and a Global Offensive Badge in its new version. If you missed out on the Music Kit, don't worry; this article provides a detailed guide, helping you transform CS2's music into the beloved classic CS:GO soundtrack.

How to get the CS:GO Music Kit in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

CS:GO Music Kit (Image via Valve)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) made its much-awaited premiere on September 27, 2023, and for the loyal fanbase looking to obtain the CS:GO Music Kit, the process is straightforward.

Download and install CS2 from Steam (download size of around 28 GB). Upon launching the game for the first time, the Music Kit will appear immediately as a pop-up item on the menu, followed by the Global Offensive Badge.

Don't worry if you missed out on the Music Kit, as it is automatically added to your in-game inventory. Simply go to your inventory, right-click on an item you want, and choose the "equip" option.

How to equip the music kit (Image via Valve)

It's worth noting that you must already possess CS:GO to access both the Music Kit and the Global Offensive Badge. These items are not new to the CS universe; nevertheless, it is unknown at the moment if the offering is limited or permanent.

What's included in the CS:GO Music Kit?

The CS:GO Music Kit will replace all the current Counter-Strike 2 music and is shareable with anyone you are playing with. It further boasts an MVP Anthem that plays for everyone in the match when you get the recognition.

All the music that gets replaced includes:

Main Menu

Round Start and End

Map Objective

Ten Second Warning

Death Camera

While the Music Kit's current influence may appear small, its actual significance lies in the future. As time passes by, CS:GO will be a part of history, and CS2 will be all you remember. At that moment, the Music Kit will serve as a valuable item, allowing you to relive the nostalgic tunes that once filled your ears.