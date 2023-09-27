CS2 has arrived, and CS:GO has officially been replaced. Valve had been teasing the entire Counter-Strike community with cryptic tweets, leading many to believe the game had been postponed. However, the developer has finally launched the title after much anticipation. The company previously gave a large number of CS:GO Prime players access to the CS2 Limited beta.

CS:GO servers were offline for a few hours prior to the release of CS2. Screenshots about the shutdown began to circulate on social media, causing many professional matches to be halted.

With the introduction of CS2, let's take a look at some of the game's new features.

All new features in CS2

Maximum 24 rounds in Competitive and Premier matches:

CS:GO had a total of 30 rounds per match in its long mode and 16 rounds in its short mode. This has been changed in CS2 with a maximum of 24 rounds; the team that first gets to 13 wins. Another new feature is the overtime mode, which gets initiated when both the CT and T sides reach 12 a side. 'Inspect Grenades' feature:

Grenades can now be inspected along with weapons. This adds a fun element to the game. With entertaining animations taking place when grenades are inspected, this is certainly an amusing addition to the game. An Upgraded Look to the Buy Menu:

The Buy Menu has been updated to a much more elegant look than its decade-long predecessor's weapon wheel. An interesting feature is that players can now sell weapons or utilities if they are on a budget or have bought them accidentally. New loadout system:

Counter-Strike 2 brings a new loadout system where players can choose their favorite weapons by dragging their favorites in the respective sections of the buy menu and then heading into their matches. Overhaul of maps:

A lot of the maps have been overhauled with a new look. Popular maps such as Mirage and Inferno have received quite the visual upgrade. Reactive Smokes:

Smokes have been enhanced in the game. Now, when players shoot through them, that specific area gets carved out. This gives the player a bit of sight on the other side of the smoke. HE grenades, if thrown into the smoke, can make them completely disappear for a few seconds before they reappear. This opens up a lot of new strategies for players. Premier Leaderboards:

After bidding an emotional farewell to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the community is eager to move on by achieving new rankings in CS2's competitive and premier modes.