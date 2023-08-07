CS2 to reportedly revamp Premier mode with leaderboards similar to Valorant

News has surfaced across Twitter, speculating the release of a revamped Premier mode in CS2 with the addition of a leaderboard system much like in Valorant. Popular data miner in the Counter-Strike community, ThourCS, showcased details regarding a new Premier mode coming in Counter-Strike 2 through some tweets. He goes on in detail about some of the changes and additions made to this mode, in contrast to its predecessor in CS:GO.

With the Summer of 2023 slowly coming to an end, players are excited for any potential news associated with the new game. Read the article below for a more detailed account of the newly revamped Premier mode in CS2.

What is Premier mode in CS2?

ThourCS @ThourCS CS2 - Decoding CS Rating for Premier Mode



- 7 Maps and 7 Ranks in Premier Mode

- Rating goes from 0 to 3499 or 34.99



- remappedRating is calculated by dividing the "rating" by 100 and then dividing it by 5.

- clampedRating is the value of remappedRating between 0 and 6.… pic.twitter.com/sQK4lJaTRA CS2 - Decoding CS Rating for Premier Mode- 7 Maps and 7 Ranks in Premier Mode- Rating goes from 0 to 3499 or 34.99- remappedRating is calculated by dividing the "rating" by 100 and then dividing it by 5.- clampedRating is the value of remappedRating between 0 and 6.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The revamped Premier Competitive mode in CS2 will follow the same principles as its predecessor, but a number of changes have been made associated with the ratings received within the game.

In the previous edition of Premier Competitive in CS:GO, teams who play are loaded into a veto system where they ban and pick maps similar to the professional level. While the fundamentals remain the same, the game will bring forth a new leaderboard system spread across a number of categories, namely:

Global Regional Country Friends

Furthermore, seven maps and seven ranks will be introduced within the Premier Competitive mode in the game. The in-game ratings can span anywhere between 0 to 3499, depending on the skill and consistency of teams and players.

When is Premier mode expected to release in CS2?

ThourCS @ThourCS



In the upcoming Premier Mode, the leaderboard will be classified into 4 categories:



Global

Region (North America)

Country (United States)

Friends



For now, 4 seasons are added to the Leaderboard Menu and they are -



🧪Limited Test /… pic.twitter.com/Y4AWTQUyy2 CS2 - Premier Mode LeaderboardsIn the upcoming Premier Mode, the leaderboard will be classified into 4 categories:GlobalRegion (North America)Country (United States)FriendsFor now, 4 seasons are added to the Leaderboard Menu and they are -🧪Limited Test /… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to ThourCS, the Premier mode is expected to release by the end of the summer of 2023, around September 23, 2023. He has found information ascertaining the fact that Premier Competitive will span for at least four seasons. These have been added to the Leaderboard, further cementing the beliefs regarding the revamped Premier system. The following are the four upcoming seasons of Premier Competitive:

Limited Test / Beta Season 2023 Fall (23rd Sept - 22nd Dec 2023) 2024 Spring (20th Mar - 21st Jun 2024) 2024 Fall (22nd Sept - 21st Dec 2024)

CS2 Premier mode vs Valorant Premier

Valorant's Premier mode is a new competitive mode in the game, which provides an intense and competitive experience within the game, surpassing the ranked ladder.

With Riot's vision, Premier is supposed to be the gateway for rookies and young talents to showcase their skills and get recruited by interested esports parties. According to the developer, the mode is a new path to pro for players from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, CS2's rumored Premier Mode is reportedly following in the tracks of Valorant. With news of a leaderboard system launching, along with the Premier mode being split into seasons, the developer seems to be following in Riot's footsteps in making competitive esports more accessible to enthusiastic players and teams.

For more Counter-Strike 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.