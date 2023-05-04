Valorant Premier mode: All skill groups explained

The Valorant Premier mode has launched, with players enrolling and preparing for the Playoffs to be held at the end of May 2023. Riot has ensured that every single player, despite their skill group, will be able to participate in the Premier mode as they become a part of the path-to-pro program. The Premier mode is still in beta, and Riot still has much to improve over this system as it progresses.

As of now, many Valorant players are still confused about how the system actually works and how the skill groups are spread across all the available regions. Valorant Premier mode has a set amount of skill groups that can incorporate players from all skill levels who play the game.

Players can team up with seven players from similar skill groups as they are put in a circuit of matchmakings while they make their way to the top.

How many skill groups are in Valorant Premier mode, and how do they work?

Riot has revealed that there are a total of 20 divisions or skill groups in Valorant Premier mode. One can grind up in these divisions by gaining points in the Premier matchmaking circuit system. After a team has been enrolled into the Premier mode by the leader, they will be divided into their own skill group out of the 20 present in the game mode.

Your team can move up in the division ranks while playing Valorant Premier mode and winning more games while besting better teams in the circuit. However, to play the Premier mode in the first place, you must fill out a few prerequisites. These include verifying your Valorant account and having a ranked placement unlocked.

Upon winning a game of Premier, your team will earn 100 points, and for losing, 25 points. This is one consistent ranking system that all Premier teams should look out for.

That said, a team must win four out of the eight matches played in the Premier mode.

You will have to earn 375 points to qualify for the Playoffs held on May 21, 2023. The final Playoff tournament in Valorant Premier mode beta will feature a classic tournament similar to the Valorant esports games where players will get the chance to secure the Champions title.

What does the Valorant Premier mode really mean for the player base?

Premier mode is a huge leap towards the future of esports as aspiring Valorant players now have a chance to prove their worth to the professional scene itself. It goes beyond the normal competitive system in-game and encourages players to play team-game rather than solo.

Moreover, even if teams do not make it as Champions, they can still unlock rewards such as the Participation Title and player card in-game.

