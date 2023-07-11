How to make a Valorant Premier team?

With the enrolment period of Valorant Premier Ignition kicking off worldwide on July 11, 2023, many players would be excited to participate in this edition of the game mode. This will be the last trial period before the team-based tournament mode is officially released. Premier is expected to replace the Open Qualifiers system for Challengers in the upcoming seasons of VCT, thereby blending the game and the esports scene together.

To participate in Premier Ignition, you will need a verified mobile number connected to your account and a Valorant Premier team. This article will guide you through the process of building your team or joining a preexisting team to compete in the up-and-coming game mode.

How to build your own Valorant Premier team

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Premier returns with the Ignition Stage, a final test of the system before launch. Check out some of the changes we've implemented in response to your feedback from the Global Open Beta.



Learn more about the Ignition Stage in our FAQ:



Time to run it back. Premier returns with the Ignition Stage, a final test of the system before launch. Check out some of the changes we've implemented in response to your feedback from the Global Open Beta.

The process of building a new team in Premier Ignition is fairly simple. These are the steps you have to follow to build your own team:

Step 1: Verify your phone number through SMS verification and connect it to your Riot Games account. You will see the option to do this when you open the Premier tab under the Play section of the game's main menu.

Step 2: Once you have verified your phone number, find the 'Create a team' option in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on the button to initiate the process.

Step 3: Create a unique name and tag for your team.

Step 4: Your Valorant Premier team will need a logo. Various template options will be available in the logo-making section of the process. Choose the design that you like best and customize the colors according to your preferences.

Step 5: After finalizing your logo, invite people on your friends list to join the team. The team can have up to seven players.

Please note that your team will be enlisted as a participant only once you have all seven team members in place.

If you make the team, you will be the Team Owner. In this role, you will have the utmost control over the team's functioning. You can add and remove players as per the requirement.

Alongside the Team Owner, there will also be a party leader responsible for making calls during maps and tournaments.

How to join an existing Valorant Premier Team

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Check out the full schedule for Premier Ignition Stage. Got your strats ready for the map pool?

You don't need to build a team from scratch to participate in Premier Ignition. You can also join a preexisting team. You can find potential teammates on platforms like Discord, Twitter, and Reddit, where other players will look for teammates.

The Team Owner of the team has to be on your Valorant friends list so that they can invite you to join the team. Once they send you the invite, you must accept the request to join the Valorant Premier Team.

How long is the enrolment period for Valorant Premier Ignition?

Whether you decide to build a new team or join an existing one, you must do it between July 11, 2023, and July 20, 2023. The specific timings vary from region to region, and you can find out about the specific timings by looking at the Premier tab in the game's menu.

