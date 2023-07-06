Valorant Premier Ignition stage: Start date, format, and more

Valorant's Premier game mode is back for its final trial period after its Global Beta was a rolling success. This time it will be titled Premier Ignition stage. This is the game's team-based tournament mode allowing players to build their teams and compete under a fixture pattern. Premier is all set to be the path-to-pro system expected to replace the Open Qualifiers to the regional Valorant Challengers Leagues from the VCT 2024 season.

This is an excellent chance for players to explore their potential and push the limits of their skills in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter.

When does the Valorant Premier Ignition stage start?

Premier returns with the Ignition Stage, a final test of the system before launch. Check out some of the changes we've implemented in response to your feedback from the Global Open Beta.



Learn more about the Ignition Stage in our FAQ:



Time to run it back.

The final testing period before the game mode officially launches will kick off its weekly match schedule on July 20, 2023. The weekly matches will go on until August 12, 2023. This stage of Premier will last four weeks.

After the Weekly Matches conclude, there will be a final playoff tournament to declare regional winners of the Valorant Premier Ignition tournament.

All rewards won in this version of Premier, along with one's team, match history, and Premier MMR, will carry over to Stage 1 once the game mode officially launches. However, your Premier Score, Division Zone, and Enrollment will not be included in the official release.

When does enrolment for the Valorant Premier Ignition stage begin?

Enrolment for the last trial stage of Premier will start on July 11, 2023, and go on until July 20, 2023. This gives players nine days to register for the format, build their teams, and sort their practice routines.

How to register for the Premier Ignition stage?

Some extra changes made:

~ Improvements to Creating a Team.

~ Each Match Schedule has been adjusted for each region.

~ Matches in Playoffs will have Live scores.

~ Playoffs have a new format. Some extra changes made:~ Improvements to Creating a Team.~ Each Match Schedule has been adjusted for each region.~ Matches in Playoffs will have Live scores.~ Playoffs have a new format.

You must fulfill two criteria to be eligible for Premier Ignition. They are:

Have a verified Valorant account that is connected to a unique phone number. You will need to verify yourself through SMS verification.

Complete ranked placements at any point starting from Episode 1 to 7. This will help establish your MMR in the main game, which will come in handy in finding suitable opponents for you.

This is all you need to do to participate in Premier Ignition. However, note that if your account has received any restriction (ranging from queue restriction, game ban, Vanguard intervention, comms restriction, or so on) within the last 30 days, you will be declared ineligible for the final trial period.

If any of these restrictions are placed on you within the Enrolment or tournament stage of the trial period, you will be immediately disqualified from participating in subsequent matches.

When will players receive rewards for Valorant Premier Ignition?

Rewards for Premier Ignition include a unique gun buddy and title for the winning team. Those who play at least one match will receive a Player Card commemorating the event.

The rewards will be delivered a day after the playoff tournament. This means you can get your hands on the fresh rewards on August 13, 2023.

