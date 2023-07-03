How to get Daruma Charm gun buddy in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is a gift that keeps on giving for Valorant players. Those subscribed to the service can get different kinds of rewards that keep changing from time to time, including player cards, gun buddies, sprays, or even pistol skins. The latest reward on offer is the Daruma Charm gun buddy, which can be an attractive addition to your cosmetics collection in the game.

The process of getting the Daruma Charm gun buddy is not at all complex, as all you need is an Amazon Prime subscription. This guide walks you through the exact steps so that you can get your hands on this reward easily.

How can you claim the free Daruma Charm gun buddy in Valorant?

riot.com/46sB0I1 With the Daruma Charm Gun Buddy, luck's on your side. Available exclusively through Prime Gaming. With the Daruma Charm Gun Buddy, luck's on your side. Available exclusively through Prime Gaming.➡️ riot.com/46sB0I1 https://t.co/9x59mbXrph

To get the Daruma Charm buddy in Valorant, you need to follow these steps:

Go to Amazon's Prime Gaming website and connect your Riot account with it by entering your username and password.

Once you have connected the account, you will see all the rewards you are eligible for on the Valorant page of the website.

Select the Daruma Charm gun buddy and click on "Claim Now" to add it to your collection.

Once you have claimed your brand-new weapon charm, you will be able to find it in the Collection tab within your game. For new players, once you open the menu, you will have to choose the specific gun you want to hang this buddy on.

Once you have decided which gun you want the buddy to be attached to, you will find "Skins" and "Buddies" as two options in the lower part of the screen. Select "Buddies" and scroll through the available options to find your newly acquired free gun buddy from Prime Gaming.

The Daruma Charm buddy is inspired by a Japanese doll of the same name. It is a hollow, round doll that is modeled after Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism. The doll is regarded as a bringer of good luck, so maybe having it on one of your guns will help you achieve your dream rank in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter.

How long will the Daruma Charm buddy be available in Valorant?

Grab it now, Prime members spr.ly/6012PErea With the adorable Daruma Charm Buddy at your side, you know it'll give you that extra push to go Platinum in @PlayVALORANT Grab it now, Prime members With the adorable Daruma Charm Buddy at your side, you know it'll give you that extra push to go Platinum in @PlayVALORANT.Grab it now, Prime members 🔥 spr.ly/6012PErea https://t.co/Dd8YB0DqG6

The Daruma Charm buddy dropped at the beginning of July for players subscribed to Prime Gaming to claim. As has been the norm, the rewards from this program are refreshed every month. This means that you will only be able to get your hands on the Japanese doll-themed weapon charm till July 26, 2023.

The Prime Gaming rewards for the past six months of 2023 have been as follows:

Slay Ride Buddy

Doomscrolling Spray

Dimensional Drip Buddy

Caught One Card

Claw and Order Spray

Even if you missed these rewards, it's not too late to claim your Daruma Charm buddy. Once you know how to obtain it, you can also easily get the rewards in the following months.

