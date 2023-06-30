All free rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 is here with many novel features and a brand new Battlepass. As always, this Battlepass comes with three fresh skin collections and a host of other cosmetics such as player cards, titles, sprays, gun buddies, and Radianite Points. Even with the new progression system in the game, the method of progressing through the Battlepass remains the same, that is, by earning XP.

The skin collections featured in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass are called Blush, Composite, and Digihex. Together they will give you skins for 12 guns in the game. The Composite collection also features one of the highlights of all Battlepasses, the skin for the melee weapon.

Most rewards in Valorant's Battlepass can be found in the Premium track, which has to be purchased with real-life currency. That said, there are free rewards at the end of each chapter of the pass. This article will tell you all about them.

What are the free rewards in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass?

Across the ten chapters and the Epilogue section of Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass, there are four player cards and gun buddies, two in-game sprays, and three player titles to be won for free.

Each chapter is divided into five tiers, which you must progress through by earning XP. Once you earn enough XP to complete the fifth tier of every Chapter, you will be given free rewards. Here are the rewards corresponding to each of the tiers in the current Battlepass:

Chapter 1: "Boom Bot Schema" player card + "Twisten" title

Chapter 2: "Episode 7 Act 1" gun buddy

Chapter 3: 10 Radianite Points + "Thirsty" title

Chapter 4: "No Credit" spray

Chapter 5: "Mind the Drop" player card + 10 Radianite Points

Chapter 6: "Slurp" gun buddy

Chapter 7: 10 Radianite Points + "Chef" title

Chapter 8: "Box Hijinks" spray

Chapter 9: "Robotic Companion" gun buddy

Chapter 10: Digihex Ghost + "Golden Hour" player card

Epilogue: Golden "Penguin Surprise" gun buddy + 30 Radianite Points + Golden "Tactical Road Crossing" player card

Interestingly, each Battlepass also gives you a free sidearm skin for completing all ten tiers. The one contained in the Episode 7 Act 1 pass is called Digihex Ghost.

How much does Valorant's Battlepass cost?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Defy definition with an unforgettable Collection. Show off your style with these Battlepass Exclusives, available only in Episode 7 Act 1. Defy definition with an unforgettable Collection. Show off your style with these Battlepass Exclusives, available only in Episode 7 Act 1. https://t.co/Z04JjrxUKs

The Battlepass in Riot's character-based tactical shooter costs 800 VP. That, in real-life currency, comes to approximately USD 10 or INR 800. You can purchase VP from the game's store using a credit card or PayPal. In North America, you even have the option of redeeming gift cards.

Other than the Battlepass, Episode 7 Act 1 brings a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, an exciting new game mode called Team Deathmatch, and a revamped progression system.

