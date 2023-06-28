Valorant Episode 7 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant has brought a fresh new Battlepass to the game. With the release of a plethora of other content alongside it, the trusty old Battlepass might get sidelined. However, considering how good these tracks have been in the past few Acts, you shouldn't brush it off completely.

You can access the new Battlepass as soon as you download the patch for Valorant's new Act from June 27, 2023, with timings depending on your region. Here's everything you need to know about the current season's Battlepass.

List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

No matter who you are, the Valorant Battlepass has something for you. For a low price of $10 or ₹800, you get access to 12 different gun skins and a melee skin. In addition to that, you get numerous other cosmetic items as rewards.

This makes the Valorant Battlepass an excellent investment for those who don't want to shell out a fortune for the Neo Frontier skin collection. Here are some of the highlights from the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass.

Free track highlights

Digihex Ghost

Mind the Drop - Player Card

Slurp - Gun Buddy

Box Hijinks - Spray

Paid track highlights

Composite Phantom

Composite Knife

Unstoppable // Cypher - Player Card

Blush Operator

Digihex Bulldog

Keep It Cool - Spray

Penguin Surprise - Gun Buddy

Below you can find a detailed breakdown of each of the tiers in the premium Battlepass, as well as the free gifts along the way.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Composite Sheriff

Swinging Shumai Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Blush Card

Blush Frenzy

Free

Boom Bot Schema Card

Twisten Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Pancake Pile-up Spray

Vitality Vial Spray

10 Radianite Points

Digihex Card

Digihex Judge

Free

Episode 7 Act 1 Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Composite Card

Rush Forward Spray

10 Radianite Points

Composite Buddy

Composite Stinger

Free

10 Radianite Points

Thirsty Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Blush Spectre

LAN Card

Digihex Spray

10 Radianite Points

Digihex Ares

Free

No Credit Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Close Call Spray

10 Radianite Points

Blush Buddy

Blush Spray

Blush Operator

Free

Mind the Drop Card

10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Role Denial Spray

10 Radianite Points

Composite Spray

Tactical Road Crossing Card

Composite Marshal

Free

Slurp Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Just the Sides Card

10 Radianite Points

Digihex Buddy

Smoke Mazy Spray

Digihex Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite Points

Chef Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Keep it Cool Spray

Penguin Surprise Buddy

Raze Days card

10 Radianite Points

Blush Guardian

Free

Box Hijinks Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points

Unstoppable // Cypher Card

Pumped Up Spray

You Did What Now? Spray

Composite Phantom

Free

Robotic Companion Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Buy Me Spray

Neural Pattern Buddy

Electric Jealousy Card

10 Radianite Points

Composite Knife

Free

Digihex Ghost

Golden Hour Card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue rewards in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Epilogue: Penguin Surprise Buddy

10x Radianite Points

10x Radianite Points

10x Radianite Points

Epilogue: Tactical Road Crossing Card

Alongside this Battlepass, this new chapter in Valorant also brings a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, a new progression system, and an exciting new game mode (Team Deathmatch).

