Valorant Episode 7 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jun 28, 2023 11:51 GMT
All Battlepass tiers and rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant has brought a fresh new Battlepass to the game. With the release of a plethora of other content alongside it, the trusty old Battlepass might get sidelined. However, considering how good these tracks have been in the past few Acts, you shouldn't brush it off completely.

You can access the new Battlepass as soon as you download the patch for Valorant's new Act from June 27, 2023, with timings depending on your region. Here's everything you need to know about the current season's Battlepass.

List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

No matter who you are, the Valorant Battlepass has something for you. For a low price of $10 or ₹800, you get access to 12 different gun skins and a melee skin. In addition to that, you get numerous other cosmetic items as rewards.

This makes the Valorant Battlepass an excellent investment for those who don't want to shell out a fortune for the Neo Frontier skin collection. Here are some of the highlights from the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass.

Free track highlights

  • Digihex Ghost
  • Mind the Drop - Player Card
  • Slurp - Gun Buddy
  • Box Hijinks - Spray

Paid track highlights

  • Composite Phantom
  • Composite Knife
  • Unstoppable // Cypher - Player Card
  • Blush Operator
  • Digihex Bulldog
  • Keep It Cool - Spray
  • Penguin Surprise - Gun Buddy

Below you can find a detailed breakdown of each of the tiers in the premium Battlepass, as well as the free gifts along the way.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Composite Sheriff
  • Swinging Shumai Buddy
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Blush Card
  • Blush Frenzy

Free

  • Boom Bot Schema Card
  • Twisten Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Pancake Pile-up Spray
  • Vitality Vial Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Digihex Card
  • Digihex Judge

Free

  • Episode 7 Act 1 Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Composite Card
  • Rush Forward Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Composite Buddy
  • Composite Stinger

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Thirsty Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Blush Spectre
  • LAN Card
  • Digihex Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Digihex Ares

Free

  • No Credit Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Close Call Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Blush Buddy
  • Blush Spray
  • Blush Operator

Free

  • Mind the Drop Card
  • 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Role Denial Spray
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Composite Spray
  • Tactical Road Crossing Card
  • Composite Marshal

Free

  • Slurp Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Just the Sides Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Digihex Buddy
  • Smoke Mazy Spray
  • Digihex Bulldog

Free

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Chef Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Keep it Cool Spray
  • Penguin Surprise Buddy
  • Raze Days card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Blush Guardian

Free

  • Box Hijinks Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Unstoppable // Cypher Card
  • Pumped Up Spray
  • You Did What Now? Spray
  • Composite Phantom

Free

  • Robotic Companion Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  • Buy Me Spray
  • Neural Pattern Buddy
  • Electric Jealousy Card
  • 10 Radianite Points
  • Composite Knife

Free

  • Digihex Ghost
  • Golden Hour Card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue rewards in Valorant&#039;s Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Penguin Surprise Buddy
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Tactical Road Crossing Card
Alongside this Battlepass, this new chapter in Valorant also brings a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, a new progression system, and an exciting new game mode (Team Deathmatch).

