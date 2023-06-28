Valorant Episode 7 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant has brought a fresh new Battlepass to the game. With the release of a plethora of other content alongside it, the trusty old Battlepass might get sidelined. However, considering how good these tracks have been in the past few Acts, you shouldn't brush it off completely.
You can access the new Battlepass as soon as you download the patch for Valorant's new Act from June 27, 2023, with timings depending on your region. Here's everything you need to know about the current season's Battlepass.
List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass
No matter who you are, the Valorant Battlepass has something for you. For a low price of $10 or ₹800, you get access to 12 different gun skins and a melee skin. In addition to that, you get numerous other cosmetic items as rewards.
This makes the Valorant Battlepass an excellent investment for those who don't want to shell out a fortune for the Neo Frontier skin collection. Here are some of the highlights from the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass.
Free track highlights
- Digihex Ghost
- Mind the Drop - Player Card
- Slurp - Gun Buddy
- Box Hijinks - Spray
Paid track highlights
- Composite Phantom
- Composite Knife
- Unstoppable // Cypher - Player Card
- Blush Operator
- Digihex Bulldog
- Keep It Cool - Spray
- Penguin Surprise - Gun Buddy
Below you can find a detailed breakdown of each of the tiers in the premium Battlepass, as well as the free gifts along the way.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Composite Sheriff
- Swinging Shumai Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Blush Card
- Blush Frenzy
Free
- Boom Bot Schema Card
- Twisten Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Pancake Pile-up Spray
- Vitality Vial Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Digihex Card
- Digihex Judge
Free
- Episode 7 Act 1 Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Composite Card
- Rush Forward Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Composite Buddy
- Composite Stinger
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Thirsty Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Blush Spectre
- LAN Card
- Digihex Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Digihex Ares
Free
- No Credit Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Close Call Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Blush Buddy
- Blush Spray
- Blush Operator
Free
- Mind the Drop Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Role Denial Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Composite Spray
- Tactical Road Crossing Card
- Composite Marshal
Free
- Slurp Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Just the Sides Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Digihex Buddy
- Smoke Mazy Spray
- Digihex Bulldog
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Chef Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Keep it Cool Spray
- Penguin Surprise Buddy
- Raze Days card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Blush Guardian
Free
- Box Hijinks Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unstoppable // Cypher Card
- Pumped Up Spray
- You Did What Now? Spray
- Composite Phantom
Free
- Robotic Companion Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Buy Me Spray
- Neural Pattern Buddy
- Electric Jealousy Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Composite Knife
Free
- Digihex Ghost
- Golden Hour Card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Penguin Surprise Buddy
- 10x Radianite Points
- 10x Radianite Points
- 10x Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Tactical Road Crossing Card
Alongside this Battlepass, this new chapter in Valorant also brings a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, a new progression system, and an exciting new game mode (Team Deathmatch).