When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass release for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Evolution is right around the corner, and so is the Battlepass that will come with it. The new chapter in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter is all set to introduce a host of new features, starting from a new progression system to a new Team Deathmatch game mode. It will also introduce a new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock.

With all these additions and a brand new Battlepass to grind your way through, you may be interested to know at what exact time the new collection will drop on. This can be especially confusing for Valorant players who play on the Mumbai server becaue they may see streamers abroad getting the latest patch even before the competitive queue has ended in their region. This article will clear all their doubts.

When will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass go live in Mumbai (India) server?

Players in South Asia who play the game on the Mumbai server will be able to download the patch after the mandatory server maintenance is complete. The downtime will go live on June 28, 2023 at 2:30 am IST. Considering this is going to be a heavy patch, you may have to wait for two to four hours before Patch 7.0 is ready to download and install.

Once you have the latest patch ready to go on your computer, you will be able to go through and purchase the new Battlepass for your Valorant account. The premium version, like the ones in earlier iterations, will cost around ₹800 in India.

What skins will be part of Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant?

There will be three skins in the upcoming Battlepass in Riot's FPS title, named Blush, Digihex, and Composite. Between these three skinlines, you will find outfits for the 12 guns, along with one melee skin.

Blush Ccollection

The Blush collection has a pink glossy finish that may remind you of one of the Prism skins from the early days of the game. It has the following offerings:

Operator

Guardian

Spectre

Frenzy

Digihex collection

The Digihex is the skinline in the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass that has variants. While its design is simple, it looks sharp and the colors on offer are interesing. It has four variants - blue, green, red, and gold - and will be available for the following weapons:

Bulldog

Judge

Ares

Ghost

Composite collection

The Composite collection is likely to be the highlight of the upcoming Battlepass in Valorant, owing to the fact that it features the much-coveted melee skin. It is yellow and gray in color, and has a unique edgy design. The following weapons are part of the Composite collection:

Phantom

Stinger

Marshal

Sheriff

Melee

Alongside these weapon skins, the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass will also feature other cosmetic items like player cards, sprays, titles, and gun buddies.

