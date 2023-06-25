Valorant Digihex skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is right around the corner. Developer Riot Games is all set to introduce a variety of content, like a brand new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock, alongside the Battlepass and new skinlines. One of the new skin collections in the subscription service that Riot will be introducing is called the Digihex. A bundle based on a retro/sci-fi design, it has a gorgeous design that will be making its way to the game's cosmetic list.

Readers who are interested in grabbing the upcoming Battlepass can read below to get all the necessary information about the Digihex bundle.

How much will the Digihex collection cost in Valorant?

As the Digihex is a part of the upcoming Battlepass, you will not be able to purchase it separately. The upcoming Episode 7 Act 1 pass will cost 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which convert to $10 in real-life currency.

Alongside the Digihex, the Battlepass will incorporate two other skin collections in Episode 7 Act 1, one of which will come with a new melee offering. Players who don't purchase the pass will get access to a few free tier rewards, which will include a sidearm skin, RP (Radianite Points), and Sprays.

When is the Digihex collection coming out in Valorant?

The Digihex skinline with the Battlepass will be available for purchase on June 27, 2023, alongside the launch of Episode 7 Act 1 in Valorant. However, you will have to unlock all the necessary tiers from the Battlepass to acquire them from the collection.

You will be able to grind through the pass' tiers by collecting XP from the daily and weekly challenges and trying out the different game modes from the playlist. Once the Digihex's tiers are unlocked, you will immediately be able to access them through the Collection tab in-game.

What variants and weapons will the Digihex bundle offer in Valorant?

The Digihex bundle will feature four weapons and will not come with any special animations or sound effects. While the collection will not include a special design, it will still host a visually appealing skinline that will serve the Battlepass perfectly.

The collection will use quite a common design that fans are accustomed to. It shares resemblances with the Striker collection released with Episode 4 back in 2022.

The weapons included in the Digihex skin collection are as follows:

Digihex Ghost

Digihex Judge

Digihex Ares

Digihex Bulldog

Apart from the base color scheme, it will be available in three extra variants that can be unlocked by using RP in-game. Including the base color, these are namely: blue, red, green, and gold.

