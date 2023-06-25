Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass release date for all regions announced

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 is almost here, and it will bring a host of new features, including a new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, and a revamped progression system. It will also bring a brand new Battlepass for you to grind your way through. As usual, there will be a host of in-game cosmetics, some of which will be free, while others will be part of the premium track of the battlepass.

The new Valorant Battlepass, with new skins, player cards, sprays, and more, will arrive alongside Patch 7.0 on June 27 or 28, 2023, based on your location. With the game's variations in timings, even seasoned players might be confused about when they can get their hands on the new Battlepass. This article has the answer to all those doubts.

When does Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass go live?

riot.com/43V2xQF Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT's next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION.

As per the norm, Valorant will be offline for server maintenance before Patch 7.0 drops on June 27/28. Here are the specific region-based timings for this:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Because this is a new Episode with a lot of new content, the servers will stay offline for two to four hours before you can download the update for Episode 7 Act 1. Once you do this, you can access the new Battlepass and everything it offers.

What will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass feature?

The brand new Battlepass will feature three skin collections: Blush, Digihex, and Composite.

The Composite collection will contain the melee skin for this Battlepass. These collections will also contain skins for Phantom, Operator, Ghost, Spectre, Frenzy, Marshal, and more.

There will also be many new player cards that will give you a sneak peek into the game's lore and in-game sprays with adorable art and references to popular meme culture. Since there has not been an announcement about a price change yet, it can be said with some certainty that Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass will cost $10.

Overall, Episode 7 Act 1 will be an exciting phase in the game with the new web-spinning Sentinel Agent, the overhauled progression system, and the new Battlepass.

