When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 begin for all regions?

Valorant Episode 6 is ending and the next one is about to start really soon. Episode 7, consisting of the usual three Acts, will begin later this week. As with all new Episodes in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, Episode 7 Act 1 will bring about a host of new changes to the game as well as a brand new Battlepass.

The release time for new content in Valorant has variable schedules for different parts of the world, with players in the Americas getting access to them before the rest of the world. This differential timing can lead to confusion regarding the dates and times of new releases in the game. Here are all the pertinent details with respect to the release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1.

What time will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 start in all regions?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is expected to kick off on June 27-28, 2023, based on where in the world you play the game from. Players in North and South America get access to new content first, followed by those in the Asia Pacific region. Those in Europe get access to new updates last, over 12 hours after the Americas.

Before the patch for a new Episode or Act is deployed, the game's servers shut down for a couple of hours for maintenance. Here are the exact region-wise times of when the server maintenance will start before Episode 7 Act 1:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Server maintenance in Valorant usually lasts for a couple of hours. Once done, you can download the latest patch and access all the new features coming to the game.

What new features are coming to Valorant in Episode 7 Act 1?

The upcoming Act will give players a brand new progession system. This will involve a brand new way to unlock Agents in the game, as well as introduce a new currency system called Kingdom Credits.

Episode 7 Act 1 will also introduce a new game mode called Team Deathmatch. This is a much anticipated offering and has three new maps custom-made for it.

Lastly, a new Battlepass will be made available in the game. After how good the one from Episode 6 Act 3 was, players will have high expectations from the upcoming iteration.

