How to unlock new Agents in Valorant (Episode 7)

Valorant's upcoming Episode 7 is about to revolutionize how the progression system in the game has worked since the beginning. One of the main aspects of the game that will be affected is how you unlock Agents starting from the upcoming episode. As far as the developers' vision on the matter goes, it will make your life much easier.

Everyone has, at some point or the other, forgotten to activate the contract of a new Agent and regretted it later when their friends accessed it before them. With the new changes coming to Valorant, you will never have to worry about that.

In this article, we look at how to unlock new Agents coming to the game starting from Episode 7 Act 1, and how the existing contract system will work going forward.

What is the new way to unlock new Agents in Valorant?

It was revealed in an official announcement from Riot Games that the Agent-unlocking system will be overhauled starting from Episode 7 Act 1. Agent contracts will cease to exist, and instead, there will be a new system involving Agent recruitment events.

A new event will start whenever a new Agent is released in Riot's character-based tactical shooter. You will be given a free event pass, which will automatically activate on the day of the release and stay active for the next 28 days. During this time, you will have to play games to earn XP and unlock the Agent.

The time to unlock a new Agent remains roughly the same. However, you will also get Kingdom Credits as a reward while unlocking the new Agent. You can use this new form of in-game currency to unlock cosmetics from the Agent Store and Accessory Store.

Note that you can still unlock the Agent as soon as it is released by paying for it using Valorant Points; the cost is the same as before.

What are Agent Store and Agent Gear in Valorant?

New progession system in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

If you cannot unlock the new Agent in the first 28 days of its release, you can do so after the event period ends. Only this time, you will have to pay for the access using Kingdom Credits VP or Agent Unlock Tokens (which you earn as a new player). This also applies for any of the older Agents that you are yet to unlock.

Agent Gear involves all other Agent-themed cosmetics that were available in different tiers of the Agent contract, such as Gekko's Shorty, Fade's player card, or Killjoy's in-game sprays. With Agent Contracts gone, their gear will now be available in a separate section after unlocking the respective Agent. You will have to spend Kingdom Credits to access them in the same tiered fashion as before.

This is everything you need to know about Valorant's new Agent recruitment process starting from Episode 7 Act 1, launching on June 27, 2023.

