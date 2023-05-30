Valorant server downtime today (May 30): Server maintenance schedule for all regions 

The Valorant servers will be going down for maintenance today, May 30, 2023, and will be made unavailable for a period of time for all the regions worldwide. While there is no new patch planned this time around, the developers will just be conducting a planned maintenance of their servers to weed out some performance issues.

Valorant server downtime today, May 30 (Image via Riot Games)

According to the Valorant official server status page, the shooter will be going down temporarily, for some time, and below are the maintenance schedule timings for each of the regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 30/05/2023 at 06:00 PDT

When are the Valorant servers expected to be back up today (May 30)?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT It’s the return of mechanized magic. The Magepunk spark spreads into the Vandal, Phantom, and Sparkswitch Melee–all in your Shop soon. It’s the return of mechanized magic. The Magepunk spark spreads into the Vandal, Phantom, and Sparkswitch Melee–all in your Shop soon. https://t.co/OhW6iqgvBx

While Valorant is going to go through scheduled maintenance of their servers, Riot Games are yet to provide the community with any details on when they can expect the servers to be back up online again.

The downtime is expected to be close to an hour, however, it can extend beyond that if there are issues with the maintenance process.

Unfortunately, there is no new patch or update to look forward to for this maintenance schedule.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready for a slightly different looking Pearl B Site starting June 6 in Patch 6.11. Preview of the changes are dropped here:



- B Upper Ramp and B Screen before/after Get ready for a slightly different looking Pearl B Site starting June 6 in Patch 6.11. Preview of the changes are dropped here:- B Upper Ramp and B Screen before/after https://t.co/Sa2lmA6b4a

Riot is very likely conducting this to take care of their server health and deal with some of the more prominent bugs and performance issues that the game has been facing thus far.

These maintenance schedules do not usually last long, however, players are advised to plan for a longer log-in issues to be on the safe side.

Note: We will update the article frequently with new information if Riot Games provides further details on the latest downtime. Especially if the servers are going to take an extended time to come back online.

Poll : 0 votes