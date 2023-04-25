When will Valorant servers be back from maintenance? Patch 6.08 Episode 6 Act 3 downtime revealed

Valorant patch 6.08 will be deployed later today, April 25, 2023, and the update will introduce Episode 6 Act 3 to the shooter. Unlike the previous Acts, this one will not come with a new Agent or a Map, however, it will still contain a new Battlepass and the highly anticipated Entertainment System (Arcade) skin line.
As there are numerous changes being introduced to the game, the servers will be taken down for maintenance for a few hours. The estimated time for patch deployment is around four hours, but it may increase if Riot encounters any issues during maintenance.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 server maintenance schedule
According to the official Valorant Server Status page, this is when the servers will be down for every region:
- Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT
- Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT
- Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 20:00 PDT
- Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT
- Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT
- North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT
The Valorant patch deployment will take around four hours, and players will be able to download the new patch at the following times:
- Asia Pacific: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT
- Brazil: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT
- Europe: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 26/04/2023 at 00:00 PDT
- Korea: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT
- Latin America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT
- North America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT
As mentioned, patch deployment can take longer based on how well the maintenance is going. While four hours is the estimated duration of the server downtime, players in certain regions may have to wait a bit longer before they are able to log back into the game.