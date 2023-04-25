When will Valorant servers be back from maintenance? Patch 6.08 Episode 6 Act 3 downtime revealed

Valorant patch 6.08 will be deployed later today, April 25, 2023, and the update will introduce Episode 6 Act 3 to the shooter. Unlike the previous Acts, this one will not come with a new Agent or a Map, however, it will still contain a new Battlepass and the highly anticipated Entertainment System (Arcade) skin line.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. https://t.co/bGVe0b5d2L

As there are numerous changes being introduced to the game, the servers will be taken down for maintenance for a few hours. The estimated time for patch deployment is around four hours, but it may increase if Riot encounters any issues during maintenance.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 server maintenance schedule

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, this is when the servers will be down for every region:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

The Valorant patch deployment will take around four hours, and players will be able to download the new patch at the following times:

Asia Pacific: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT

Brazil: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

Europe: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 26/04/2023 at 00:00 PDT

Korea: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT

Latin America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

North America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

As mentioned, patch deployment can take longer based on how well the maintenance is going. While four hours is the estimated duration of the server downtime, players in certain regions may have to wait a bit longer before they are able to log back into the game.

