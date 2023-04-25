Valorant patch 6.08 server downtime (April 25): Episode 6 Act 3 maintenance schedule for all regions

The Valorant servers will be taken down temporarily today in preparation for Episode 6 Act 3, which will be dropping with the upcoming 6.08 patch. Although there will be no new Agent or map hitting the shooter this time around, players can expect a fair number of updates to the title, including the addition of a new Battlepass, sprays, cosmetics, and balance updates.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. https://t.co/bGVe0b5d2L

Hence, Riot will be looking to take the servers down temporarily to patch in the new update. The servers are expected to be down for a couple of hours across all regions and will be back up as soon as the maintenance is done.

Here is the maintenance schedule for the servers in each region as stated on the official Valorant Server Status Page:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 25/04/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 server downtime for patch 6.08

As mentioned, Valorant patch 6.08 will not introduce any new map or Agent, however, it will come with a new Battlepass and other weapon skin lines that players have been excited about for quite some time now.

One of the biggest highlights is the Entertainment System (Arcade) cosmetic addition that seems to have caught the attention of many.

Here are the regional times when the patch will be officially deployed across all regions:

Asia Pacific: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT

Brazil: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

Europe: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 26/04/2023 at 00:00 PDT

Korea: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 18:00 PDT

Latin America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

North America: Patch 6.08 will be deployed on 25/04/2023 at 10:00 PDT

The duration of the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 server downtime may vary depending on the progress of maintenance, so players may need to wait longer to access the new Act.

Poll : 0 votes