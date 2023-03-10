Valorant Episode 6 Act 2: All upcoming PBE patch schedules and what to expect

Valorant’s upcoming public-beta environment (PBE) dates for Episode 6 Act 2 have been revealed, and the latest on the schedule is due today. As players know, the developers test Agent and map-related improvements and new features and mechanics in a PBE before deploying the changes in the public version.

While a beta testing phase precedes most patch updates, the developers may skip PBEs sometimes. For example, the latest public patch, 6.04, didn’t feature a PBE. Similarly, Riot will skip the PBE patch for two upcoming in-game updates, per the schedule.

The PBE phase was last hosted in February, and it allowed participants to try the changes in patch 6.03 and report bugs. The moderator for Valorant’s PBE page on Reddit has revealed the schedule for the upcoming beta testing frames until patch 6.11.

Dates and timings for Valorant’s upcoming PBE patches in Episode 6 Act 2

More PBE dates! 🥳



Info

- 6.05 is still opening tomorrow (3/10)

- 6.06 is now opening on Thursday

- 6.10 is tentative, so it may be skipped

- 6.11 is also opening on a Thursday

As per the announcement, the developers will activate the Valorant PBE server on the following dates:

Patch 6.05 - Friday, March 10, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT)

- Friday, March 10, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT) Patch 6.06 - Thursday, March 16, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT)

- Thursday, March 16, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT) Patch 6.07 - Friday, March 31, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT)

- Friday, March 31, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT) Patch 6.08 - Friday, April 21, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT)

- Friday, April 21, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT) Patch 6.09 - None

- None Patch 6.10 - TBA/None

- TBA/None Patch 6.11 - Thursday, May 25, 2023 (4:00 pm PDT)

All PBE tests will run through the weekend and close the following Monday at around 11:00 am PDT. The moderator mentions that the developers will try to abide by the schedule above, but their plans are subject to change. Currently, there will be no PBE before patch 6.09, and Riot is yet to confirm the fate of PBE 6.10.

Only players accepted for Valorant’s PBE can participate in these beta testing events. Moreover, only North American residents can apply or be selected for the PBE server. Interested fans can apply to join the beta testing community from Riot's official website. Selected applicants will receive an invite to the PBE server.

What to expect from upcoming Valorant PBE patches

Valorant’s latest patch 6.04 introduced the newest competitive Act - Episode 6 Act 2 - to the game on March 7, 2023. Apart from the usual changes, players welcomed a brand new Initiator Agent, Gekko, who has taken the community by storm with his quirky animal friends and overpowered kit.

With Gekko’s recent release, the imminent PBE 6.05 will likely be about bug fixes related to the Agent. It may focus on balancing some of his abilities, targeting other agents on the game’s roster, and introducing changes related to existing maps. Players can also expect new UI features or mechanical improvements. The public update will go live shortly after the PBE concludes.

PBE phases after 6.05 are also expected to focus on Agent changes and bug fixes. In addition to Agent changes, the developers may revamp the existing map features to shuffle the meta.

Players can also anticipate changes to the competitive/ranking system now that the much-awaited in-game mode, Premier, has received a global beta testing window.

