Valorant to introduce Blush, Digihex, and Composite collections in Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

With Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 just around the corner, fans eagerly await the new skins scheduled to go live in the Battlepass. Notably, the Battlepass is the only way to acquire weapon skins for free. Apart from these, a lot of new and interesting content is coming in the new Act. Seasonal launches have always been somewhat special for games like Valorant.

Besides major game reworks, the developers also introduce a brand new Battlepass with every Act. With that said, here's a list of all the latest weapon skin collections set to arrive in Episode 7 Act 1.

The Valorant Composite skin collection will also include a melee weapon

For most competitive first-person shooter games, melee skins become the most valuable acquisition from the set. This pattern was seen in Counter-Strike and continues to exist in Valorant.

Of the three collections you will see in the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass, the Composite collection is the only one with a melee skin. Apart from that, here are the other weapons that will receive Composite skins:

Marshall

Phantom

Stinger

Besides the Composite collection, you will also see skins in the Digihex collection. As of now, these weapons will receive skins:

Ares

Ghost

Judge

In fact, this is the only collection in the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass to feature multiple variants of the same skin.

The final collection to be included in this Battlepass is known as Blush. All the skins in this collection are a shade of pink. Blush looks simple and does not feature additional animations or reload sequences.

The weapons in this collection are as follows:

Frenzy

Guardian

Operator

Spectre

When does the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass go live?

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass will arrive on June 27, the same day the new Episode goes live. Furthermore, Deadlock, the 23rd Agent, is also scheduled to go live. Interestingly, you can also purchase the skins included in the previous Battlepasses in Episode 7 Act 1.

Currently, there are no ways to acquire the Battlepass for free. You will have to purchase it with money. Each Battlepass has been priced at 800 VP, roughly up to $10.

It's unlikely that Riot Games will increase the price at this point. Considering there hasn't been any announcement so far, it's likely that the price won't change.

