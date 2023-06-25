Valorant's next chapter, Episode 7 Act 1, will go live on June 27, 2023. This means a brand new Battlepass with new rewards for players to unlock. As per the norm, this Pass will also contain three skin collections, containing skins for different weapons, including a melee. One of these collections is called Composite.

The Composite collection will highlight the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant because the coveted melee skin is part of it. The melee skin is one of the most significant points of consideration for players when deciding whether to purchase the premium Battlepass.

That being said, you might wonder what other gun skins you get as part of the Composite collection and whether or not it has any variants. This article contains everything you need to know about it.

How much does the Composite collection cost in Valorant?

Being a part of the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass, you cannot purchase skins from the Composite collection separately or as a stand-alone bundle. If you want access to this collection's skins, you must purchase the Premium Battlepass.

The premium track of the pass costs 1000 VP or which comes to approximately $10. Once you purchase it, you must earn XP by playing games to unlock the different skins in this collection from the Battlepass. You may also use VP to unlock the tiers, but that will be expensive.

When does the Composite collection come out in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/43V2xQF Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. ➡️ riot.com/43V2xQF https://t.co/BggKoTS7Ta

The Composite collection will emerge at the start of Episode 7, Act 1 of Riot's character-based tactical shooter. The patch for the new Episode will be available to download in North and South America on June 27, 2023, after the server maintenance from 6 am PT. In Asia-Pacific and Europe, the game's latest update will go live on June 28 early morning.

Although the skins will technically be available in the Battlepass from the dates above, it will take you some time to progress through the different tiers of the Battlepass and unlock each of the weapons.

What weapon skins are part of the Composite collection in Valorant?

The Composite collection will have the following weapons:

Phantom

Stinger

Marshal

Sheriff

Melee

There will not be any variants in the Composite collection. However, the Digihex skinline in the same Battlepass will feature four variants for each gun skin, which can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

The Composite collection in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass is a beautiful collection with a yellow and grey color scheme. Each weapon in the collection has a minimalist design with clean, sharp edges. While it might not be the most impressive Battlepass skin to date, it is not hideous.

Other exciting content coming to Valorant's Episode 7 includes the new Agent Deadlock, Team Deathmatch game mode, and an overhauled progression system with a new in-game currency.

Poll : 0 votes