Valorant Blush skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

With the Episode 7 update, Valorant will introduce the new Battle Pass, which includes some of the best-looking skin collections, such as Blush, Composite, and Digihex. The first collection is Blush, a pink finish to the default skin with a little rainbow glow in the middle. Players can access each collection after completing the required tiers.

The following article contains a detailed overview of the Valorant's Blush skin collection that will debut in Episode 7 Act 1.

Blush skin collection detailed overview in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1

At first glance, Blush skins may look just like ordinary skins, but they contain a glossy finish that gives them a premium appearance. They are included in the Battle Pass and feature weapons from every weapon category.

How much does the Blush skin collection cost?

You can obtain the Blush skin collection after purchasing the Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass. The collection cannot be purchased separately and is only available for the duration of the pass. The Battle Pass can be picked up for 1000 Valorant Points (VP).

When is the Blush skin collection going to release?

The Blush skin collection will be bundled along with the Battle Pass of Episode 7 Act 1. It is expected to be available as soon as the update is live, which is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023. However, some regions will only receive the update on the following day.

How many variants will the Blush skin collection contain?

Unfortunately, the Blush skin collection will only be available in the default variant and will not be available in any other color. This is the first Battle Pass that does not feature any variants of the skin collections.

All weapons in the Blush skin collection

The Blush skin collection includes four skins, one for each major weapon category. They are as follows:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Operator

Each skin will only be available when the Battle Pass tier comprising it has been completed.

This is everything that is known about the Blush skin collection in Valorant, which will release along with Episode 7 Act 1. Those interested in getting their hands on the skin can purchase the required Valorant Points (VP) from the in-game store using their preferred payment method.

