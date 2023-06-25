“This was a fail tbh” Valorant fans left divided after Deadlock trailer and ability reveal

Valorant Episode 7, Evolution, is right around the corner, and one of the biggest highlights of Act 1 will be the arrival of the new Sentinel Agent Deadlock and the new Team Death Match mode. The episode was one of the most anticipated updates for the shooter this year, and the community has been looking forward to a new Sentinel in the game for quite some time now.

Deadlock recently had her official cinematic reveal, where the developers provided more details on her abilities and the type of kit she will have in the game.

While there was a fair bit of positive feedback from fans surrounding her abilities, not everyone in the community was happy with what Riot Games chose to introduce with the new Valorant Sentinel in Episode 7.

The community was left somewhat divided regarding their opinion on Deadlock. It will be interesting to see how she plays out in both pro and standard matchmaking once she drops later this week.

Why is Valorant’s latest Sentinel Agent, Deadlock facing so much community hate?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/43V2xQF Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. ➡️ riot.com/43V2xQF https://t.co/BggKoTS7Ta

While Deadlock had incredibly excellent gameplay and ability reveal, many in the Valorant community felt that the new Sentinel was a sort of a fail and would be pretty broken and difficult to deal with in a game as soon as she drops.

zay @poinxpo @VALORANTLeaksEN @KLaboratories my mind is lost. val this was a fail tbh @VALORANTLeaksEN @KLaboratories my mind is lost. val this was a fail tbh

BatteryL0W @BatteryL0W @VALORANTLeaksEN @KLaboratories @fr1sk_7 oh this won't be overpowered at all, can't wait to play her though @VALORANTLeaksEN @KLaboratories @fr1sk_7 oh this won't be overpowered at all, can't wait to play her though

Others have also pointed out that the abilities are very likely to have a good deal of visual clutter which will negatively impact the FPS in the game. This is of great concern to those who enjoy Valorant on low-end systems, and with the amount of visual clutter that Deadlock seems to be packing in her kit, piloting her might likely lead to a fair bit of frame drops.

Another reason why Deadlock seems to be getting mixed feedback from the community is that a lot of players are finding her kit to be quite complicated. There is a lot to unpack with what she can do in the game, and she is likely to have a very high skill ceiling like some of the other Sentinels in Valorant.

When is Deadlock and Valorant Episode 7 releasing?

Along with the negatives, there has been an incredibly positive response regarding Deadlock, and many are gearing up for her and Episode 7 release on June 27/28, 2023.

