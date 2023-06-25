When is Valorant Episode 7 Evolution releasing for all regions?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 will be released soon, which means there is going to be a new Battlepass to grind for. The current installment, Episode 6 Act 3, will be coming to an end in a couple of days. Riot Games has already revealed a plethora of new features and exciting new additions coming to the game in Episode 7. There's a fresh progression system, a new Agent, and couple of other things that we'll be taking a look at in this article.

But when will the new Episode come to your region? Let's explore the official release date and timings.

When is Evolution releasing for all regions with Valorant Agent Deadlock?

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 is set to conclude on June 27, 2023, and players can look forward to the highly anticipated update of Episode 7 on the same day. The release time for the update is scheduled for 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on June 27.

To prepare for the deployment of Patch 7.0, players should be aware that a server downtime of two to four hours will be necessary. During this period, access to the game will be temporarily unavailable. This downtime is essential to ensure a smooth transition and implementation of the new update. Here is a list of timings for all the regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Players can log in to the game once the maintenance is done to get a taste of the new Agent Deadlock's gameplay, look and abilities once she's unlocked.

When is Valorant Episode 7 Battlepass starting?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 will be coming to an end on June 27, and players will get the new Episode 7 Battlepass as soon as the patch goes live. They will be able to get their hands on new weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and various other items, as is the norm.

It will consist of two different tiers. The free tier will naturally have fewer rewards and the premium variant will come in at 1000VP, offering a whole lot more items. The three skinlines featured in this Battlepass are Digihex, Composite, and Blush.

Deadlock's expected playstyle in Valorant

After weeks of anticipation and numerous leaks, Riot Games has finally unveiled the latest addition to the Valorant roster: Deadlock, a formidable Sentinel hailing from Norway. Set to make her debut in the upcoming Episode 7 update, she will bring an exciting and dynamic playstyle to the game. This wil help her distinguish herself from other Sentinels by her ability to adapt and react swiftly to the information presented to her.

In contrast to her Sentinel counterparts who typically excel at pre-planning and securing sites with their utility, Deadlock thrives in the heat of the moment. She possesses a unique skill set that empowers her to effectively counter enemy rushes and hold vital choke points. By utilizing her kit strategically, players can swiftly respond to incoming threats and neutralize them, providing their team with a crucial advantage.

While other Sentinels may rely on static defenses and established setups, Deadlock's playstyle centers around flexibility and adaptability. She embraces the chaos of battle and uses the information at her disposal to turn the tide in her team's favor.

Valorant players can expect Deadlock to bring a fresh and engaging gameplay experience to the game. Her reactive playstyle adds a new layer of strategic depth, as teams will need to consider her presence when planning their attacks or defenses. With her arrival, the meta is likely to shift, as players explore and master the unique capabilities of this Norwegian Sentinel.

