5 Valorant Agents that perform well on Lotus

Lotus is one of the newer maps to be introduced in Valorant. It was added to the Riot’s shooter in January 2023 with the 6.0 patch and is the second map with three sides after Haven. The map brings unique elements, including two rotating doors on the extremities as well as a breakable entry/exit point at the A link that adds new layers to the overall gameplay.

In this map, players have the freedom to choose from a wide range of Agents due to their multiple use cases. At the same time, the selection of Agents depends on several factors, such as the team’s playstyle, objectives, and more. Here are a few Agents that gamers may pick for their next match on the map.

KJ and five other Valorant Agents to play on the Lotus map

1) Killjoy

Killjoy is one of the most effective Sentinels in Valorant, and this Agent has a decent pick rate across competitive and casual play, especially on a large map like Lotus. She comes with a perfect utility kit, including Turret, Nanoswarm, and Alarmbot that can help individuals defend any site for a decent duration until backup arrives.

The Lockdown ultimate ability is especially impactful for retakes and site executions, as it can effectively disrupt enemy positions and create openings for the team to push forward. The Nanoswarms are invaluable for post-plant situations, denying enemy defuse attempts and providing crucial seconds for the team to secure the round.

2) Omen

Omen is one of the primary Controllers used by teams on the Lotus map, and the versatile nature of the Agent makes him effective in multiple situations. Players can cut off multiple angles for their team by using Dark Cover, helping them get through narrow choke points safely. Additionally, individuals can execute swiftly on all three sites using the Paranoia and Shrouded Steps.

Although From the Shadows will be implemented once every few rounds, on a large map like Lotus in Valorant, teleporting to the corner will put the defenders in a vulnerable position.

3) Skye

Skye is used by players on all maps except a few, such as Icebox and Ascent, where Sova is generally the preferred Agent. On Lotus, Skye’s Trailblazer can clear close angles, allowing the Duelist to burst on the site. At the same time, the versatility of using the flash (Guiding Light) is irreplaceable as the ability can help teams take out enemies from an angle and also gain information on the defense.

Regrowth only offers limited healing options, but it is a nice perk to have. Thus, teammates can take fights with less hesitation. Additionally, Skye's Seekers, combined with her flashes, prove effective for executing strategies and securing rounds, both during initial pushes and retakes.

4) Viper

Having a second Controller is not very popular among casual Valorant players, but the professional teams often opt for Viper on Lotus. On defense, Toxic Screen is primarily used from the A site to the B main, thus covering some important choke points. It is also used occasionally on the C site and across the A Link, Main, and Tree Area.

On the attack side on Lotus, Toxic Screen can be easily used on the B and C sides and keep avenues open for rotating to in case of a failed strike. Moreover, the presence of the Viper wall will keep the defender from rotating quickly. At the same time, the Poison Cloud and Snake Bite can be effectively used for post-plant alongside Killjoy’s utility. Additionally, Viper’s Pit can cover a large area, irrespective of the site.

5) Jett

Jett is the go-to Duelist for many Valorant players, and her utility belt (including Tailwind, Updraft, and Cloudburst) allows her to quickly get to a particular site and create space for her teammates to enter. Lotus features multiple long-range fights, especially on A long and C long, and these battles offer a lot of opportunities for Jett players.

With Updraft, gamers can get on top of boxes, which will be annoying for attackers to clear. Additionally, Blade Storm, in the right hands, can cause havoc on eco rounds, providing a much-needed edge.

Note: This list of Valorant Agents reflects the writer’s opinion.

