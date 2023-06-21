Valorant's new Agent 23 will be called Deadlock

A brand new Agent called Deadlock is set to join the Valorant Agent pool, according to a tweet by ValorLeaks. The upcoming Sentinel Agent will be a part of Episode 7 Act 1 and have a variety of abilities that are yet to be revealed by Riot Games. Fans have been anticipating a strong Sentinel Agent for a while, as the most recent one, Chamber, who often takes up a more aggressive role, was introduced to the game in November 2021.

Valorant will soon reveal Deadlock before Episode 7 Act 1

Prominent leaker and data miner ValorLeaks on Twitter informed the community about the upcoming Agent's name being Deadlock. So far, all of his leaks have made it into the live servers of the game.

Rumors also suggest Agent 23 will be a female character and the third female Sentinel entry for her class. Her abilities are speculated to revolve mostly around trapping her enemies and being a phenomenal map control Agent who can turn the tables of a round with ease.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks This will be the name of our upcoming Sentinel. This will be the name of our upcoming Sentinel.

After Chamber, Agent 23 can be the next big Agent to completely shift the Valorant meta. Since Chamber's nerf, the community has been enjoying a static meta that brought back the classic Sentinel gameplay from Killjoy and Cypher.

However, Deadlock's introduction can have a huge impact on Sentinels if she introduces a very strong kit, as some speculated. Riot Games has a history of introducing strong Agents for Valorant, who often see many nerfs throughout the Episodes. Agent 23 Deadlock could meet the same fate depending on how strong she is in the live build.

Fans can expect Deadlock to arrive around June 27, 2023, with the release of Episode 7 Act 1.

Poll : 0 votes