How to get Dimensional Drip Valorant gun buddy through Prime Gaming

Wondering how to get the Dimensional Drip gun buddy in Valorant? On March 25, 2023, Riot Games announced the availability of an exclusive gun buddy in collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming. Players can grab the stylish cosmetic for free by linking a valid Prime account to their Riot Games profile.

A gun buddy is a type of cosmetic available in the popular hero tactical shooter. It can be slapped onto a gun skin to enhance the weapon’s aesthetic.

Most gun buddies can be earned through seasonal Battlepasses. However, Riot Games has been known to collaborate with brands to offer free items to fans from time to time.

The Dimensional Drip gun buddy replicates the fashionable shoes of Yoru, a Duelist Agent in Valorant. With a token of his prized possession in their inventory, players now have a way to show their love for the Japanese reality ripper.

What to do to get the Dimensional Drip gun buddy in Valorant for free

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/3lvfO15 Step in style with the Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy. Exclusively earned through Prime Gaming. Step in style with the Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy. Exclusively earned through Prime Gaming.➡️ riot.com/3lvfO15 https://t.co/Ey6nAhgkQh

As mentioned before, you can earn the Dimensional Drip Valorant gun buddy by linking your Amazon Prime/Prime Video account to your Riot Games profile. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Simply open this page on a web browser and click on “Link account” under Riot Games account. If you aren’t logged in to your Prime account, you’ll be prompted to sign in or get a new Prime subscription. Click on Sign In if there’s an active Prime subscription in hand and log in to the account using the email and password. Once done, click on “Link account” again. Note that accounts with free Prime membership trials are also eligible to claim the content. Next, you will be taken to the Riot Games login page. Sign in to a Riot profile and click on Authorize to link the Amazon Prime account to it. Make sure to not use a PBE account. Once done, a message will be displayed saying that the accounts are linked. You will then automatically be redirected to the content home page. Click on the Get in-game content button to claim the gun buddy. If the process is successful, the screen will reflect a message saying, “Success, your Dimensional Drip gun buddy will be sent to your game”. You can access the item you claimed from your in-game inventory in Valorant. Select a weapon and browse through the available gun buddies under the Buddies tab. Locate the Dimensional Drip gun buddy and click on Equip to add it as the weapon’s side ornament.

Note that you need an active Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership to get your hands on the gun buddy. If you don’t want to commit to a chargeable membership, you can sign up for a free Prime membership trial to earn the item.

Once claimed, the item will continue to be accessible in the game, even after a membership or trial expires. Users cannot transfer a claimed gun buddy or other in-game content to a different Riot/Valorant account.

Poll : 0 votes