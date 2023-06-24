When will players receive Episode 6 Ranked gun buddy in Valorant?

The end of an Episode marks the end of an era in Valorant, as the game goes through several changes over the course of the nearly six-month period. There are Agent changes, variations in map pools, or even tweaks to how guns work, impacting each player's overall performance over the Episode. Therefore, it is only appropriate that players are given a gun buddy to commemorate their highest rank in that particular episode.

Like every other Episode (barring Episode 1), players will receive a new gun buddy to celebrate their achievements in the previous Episode once the seventh Chapter of Valorant starts in June. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get Episode 6 Ranked gun buddy in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1?

All you have to do to get the Episode 6 Ranked buddy is log into Valorant once Episode 7 Act 1 starts in your region. The exact time you can do so in your region will be two to four hours after server maintenance has started. Region-wise server maintenance times are mentioned below:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 2 pm PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 6 am PT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 8 pm PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 2 pm PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 6 am PT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Another factor you should consider here is that you need to have played five placement games at any point during Episode 6 (Act 1, 2, or 3) to be eligible for that Episode's Ranked gun buddy. If you haven't done it, you still have some time, as the competitive queue will remain active for seven hours before the servers go down for maintenance in your region.

If you fulfill these basic requirements, you will be rewarded with Valorant's Episode 6 Ranked gun buddy as soon as you log into the game at the beginning of Episode 7 Act 1.

What are the different kinds of Ranked gun buddies for Episode 6 in Valorant?

There are nine ranks in Riot Games' tactical shooter, with all but Radiant having three sub-categories under it. For each of these ranks, there is one gun buddy, and players are awarded only one of these after an Episode ends. This means that whether your best rank in Episode 6 is Gold 1 or Gold 3, the gun buddy you receive in Episode 7 will only commemorate the 'Gold' aspect of it.

There are many new things coming to Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant, including a brand new progression system, a new free currency called Kingdom Credits, Team Deathmatch, and a novel Agent called Deadlock.

