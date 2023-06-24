When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 6 Act 3?

Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant kicked off on April 26, 2023, across the world. With no new Agents or maps introduced during the Act, the gameplay was quite stable, and players got to concentrate on their ranked climb without any abrupt shifts in the meta. The current act will come to an end on June 26~27, 2023, after two intense months.

With the end of Act 3, Episode 6 will also come to an end. This means players will receive a hard reset to their ranks at the beginning of Episode 7 Act 1.

With Valorant having different timings for dropping new content in various regions, players can get confused. For those seeking specific timings to end their grind for the current Act, this guide has all the answers.

Till when can you play competitive queue in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. https://t.co/lo0TBZgckf

Before Episode 7 Act 1 begins, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter servers will go down for maintenance. A few hours before that, the ranked queue will be taken offline. You can check out the specific time for your region in your Act Rank tab, which shows the exact countdown for you.

That being said, here is a complete list of timings based on the region where Valorant's competitive queue for Episode 6 Act 3 will shut down:

Asia Pacific : The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Brazil : The competitive queue will come to an end on June 26, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on June 26, 2023, at 23:00 PT. Europe : The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 13:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 13:00 PT. Korea : The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on June 27, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Latin America : The competitive queue will come to an end on June 26, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on June 26, 2023, at 23:00 PT. North America: The competitive queue will be coming to an end on June 26, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

With limited time left in the current Act, you should push your rank as far as possible to get the best placement in the next Act and the Episode Ranking.

What is coming to Valorant in Episode 7?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/3CvAUlm Maxbot’s back and ready for REVENGE. VALORANT’s take on Team Deathmatch launches alongside EP_07 // ACT I. See full trailer here: Maxbot’s back and ready for REVENGE. VALORANT’s take on Team Deathmatch launches alongside EP_07 // ACT I. See full trailer here:➡️ riot.com/3CvAUlm https://t.co/GqB4MqPnAX

Episode 7 will bring a new progression system and a unique currency called the Kingdom Credits. The way to unlock new Agents has been revamped, and you can now get items from an older Battlepass through a special Accessories store in the game.

Besides this, Episode 7 Act 1 will bring a new game mode called Team Deathmatch to Valorant. This much-awaited mode will have three new maps and a unique style of playing the game with your friends.

Poll : 0 votes