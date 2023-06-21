When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass end?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 is almost here, meaning Episode 6 Act 3 is coming to an inevitable end. The last phase in Riot's tactical shooter had brought back Bind, introduced Premier's global open Beta, and let players grind through one of the best-looking Battlepasses in the game to date. The end of the Act will also mark the end of the Battlepass.

New updates in Valorant are dropped at different times across the globe, which can lead to confusion regarding the date and time at which the old Act ends, and the new one begins. If you are confused about the time till which you can grind out the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass, you have come to the right place. This article has all the information regarding the matter.

Till when can you grind Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. https://t.co/lo0TBZgckf

The current phase in Riot's character-based tactical shooter will end on June 26-27, 2023 depending on where you play the game from. When a new patch is deployed in the game, players in North America, Brazil, and Latin America get access to it first. By the same token, the old Act will also end first in these regions on the evening of June 26, 2023. Players in Asia and Europe will have access to the game's expiring Act till June 27, 2023.

The following are the exact times till which players will be able to make progress in the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass in Valorant. This coincides with when the game's servers go offline for maintenance.

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on June 27, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

There is not a lot of time left in the Act, so if you have a lot of tiers left to unlock in this Battlepass, you should definitely get grinding.

What was included in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act’s almost up, but you’ve got a few more left in you, right? Finish up before June 26th and clutch those last few rewards. Act’s almost up, but you’ve got a few more left in you, right? Finish up before June 26th and clutch those last few rewards. https://t.co/Up6uda3Qp0

The Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass was among the best in the game's history. With three excellent skin collections, Bound, Moondash, and Monstrocity, as well as many other wonderful in-game cosmetics, this one will be cherished by players for a long time to come.

One good thing for players is that with Valorant's new progression system, you can access content from old Battlepasses in the Accessory shop starting from Episode 7 Act 1.

