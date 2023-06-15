What are Valorant's Kingdom Credits, and how to use them?

You might have heard of Valorant Points and Radianite Points as in-game currencies in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Episode 7 Act 1 is now set to introduce a new currency called Kingdom Credits (KC), for players to use in-game. While the existing currency formats in the game have to be purchased with real money or earned by progressing through the Battlepass, the new one will be free of cost, and everyone will have access to it.

Kingdom Credits will come in handy while accessing new features added to Valorant starting from Episode 7 Act 1. As with all new elements in the game, you might have many questions about the new currency, such as how it can be earned or where to spend it. This article provides all the necessary information on KC.

How to earn Kingdom Credits in Valorant?

To start with, all players will be given a one-time grant of 5000 KC to familiarize themselves with the newly developed progression system. However, this is the only time they are given out in bulk. This currency will remain free, but you will have to work for it by playing the game.

You will earn Kingdom Credits by competing in all gameplay formats in Valorant alongside Battlepass XP and Agent Recruitment XP. Winning more rounds will get you more Kingdom Credits, which means you will be motivated to win games or at least come close to doing so by winning as many rounds as possible.

Completing Daily Challenges (Dailies) will also fetch you additional Kingdom Credits. The erstwhile Tier 5 of Agent contracts will also be replaced by a certain amount of earnable Kingdom Credits.

Currently, you won't be able to purchase Kingdom Credits with real-world money as you do with Valorant Points and Radianite Points. One of the goals of introducing this currency is to reward those players dedicated to playing the game.

Note that there is a cap to how many Kingdom Credits you can store at once. Thus, make sure to spend the new form of in-game currency as it replenishes easily.

Where to spend Kingdom Credits in Valorant?

Valorant's new progression system (Image via Riot Games)

You can spend the Kingdom Credits you have earned in several places. The most crucial spot is the Agent Store, where you must purchase access to an Agent you haven't unlocked using their contract starting from June 27, 2023.

The second place is the Agent Gear section, which will house all Agent-themed cosmetics like the Gekko Shorty or Fade's player card. These will have to be unlocked using currency instead of by earning XP.

The final place to spend your Kingdom Credits is the Accessories Store, a rotating shop consisting of gun buddies, player cards, titles, and sprays from old Battlepasses.

