Stewie2k CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

By Kushal Bhattacharyya
Modified Oct 18, 2023 23:19 GMT
Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip is an inactive Counter-Strike professional from the United States. He is now an active streamer who plays various games live, including CS2. After Counter-Strike 2's release, he has been seen streaming the title to his viewers on Twitch. Many fans are wondering what settings he uses in CS2 as he has been a prominent face of the CS:GO community since its inception.

This article lists all of Stewie2K's important settings in CS2.

Everything you need to know about Stewie2K's CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) settings in 2023

Here are all of Stewie2K's major CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) settings in 2023:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 2.3
  • eDPI: 920
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input: Unknown
  • Mouse Acceleration: Unknown

Crosshair settings

  • Draw outline: 1
  • Alpha: 255
  • Color: 5
  • Blue: 255
  • Green: 255
  • Red: 255
  • Dot: 0
  • Gap: -2
  • Size: 2.5
  • Style: 4
  • Thickness: 1
  • Sniper Width: 1.5
  • Fixed Gap: Unknown

ViewModel

  • FOV: 68
  • Offset X: 2.5
  • Offset Y: 0
  • Offset Z: -1.5
  • Presetpos: 3
  • Shift Left Amt: Unknown
  • Shift Right Amt: Unknown
  • Recoil: Unknown
  • Righthand: Unknown

Bob

  • Lower Amt: Unknown
  • Amt Lat: Unknown
  • Amt Vert: Unknown
  • Cycle: Unknown

Launch Options

-freq 240 -high -novid -d3d9ex

Video settings

Video

  • Resolution: 1024x768
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Scaling Mode: Black Bars
  • Color Mode: Computer Monitor
  • Brightness: 80%
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

  • Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
  • Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
  • Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA
  • Global Shadow Quality: High
  • Model / Texture Detail: Low
  • Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x
  • Shader Detail: High
  • Particle Detail: Unknown
  • Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
  • High Dynamic Range: Unknown
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

  • HUD Scale: Unknown
  • HUD Color: Unknown

Radar

  • Radar Centers The Player: Unknown
  • Radar is Rotating: Unknown
  • Toggle Shape with Scoreboard: Unknown
  • Radar Hud Size: Unknown
  • Radar Map Zoom: Unknown

Graphic card settings

  • Display Vibrance: 70%

Monitor settings

Game settings

  • DyAc: Off
  • Black eQualizer: 10
  • Color Vibrance: 12
  • Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

  • Picture Mode: FPS 1
  • Brightness: 90
  • Contrast: 55
  • Sharpness: 9
  • Gamma: Gamma 4
  • Color Temperature: Bluish
  • AMA: Premium

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
  • Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we
  • Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II
  • Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Streaming setup

  • Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo Jett

If you wish to replicate Stewie2K's settings for your own CS2 account, you can simply navigate the Settings tab and access all the options for Mouse & Keyboard, as well as video settings, in Counter-Strike 2.

However, you are recommended to set certain settings based on your play style to keep your gameplay consistent.

