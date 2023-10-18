Stewie2k CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip is an inactive Counter-Strike professional from the United States. He is now an active streamer who plays various games live, including CS2. After Counter-Strike 2's release, he has been seen streaming the title to his viewers on Twitch. Many fans are wondering what settings he uses in CS2 as he has been a prominent face of the CS:GO community since its inception.

This article lists all of Stewie2K's important settings in CS2.

Here are all of Stewie2K's major CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) settings in 2023:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.3

eDPI: 920

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: Unknown

Mouse Acceleration: Unknown

Crosshair settings

Draw outline: 1

Alpha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 2.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1.5

Fixed Gap: Unknown

ViewModel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: Unknown

Shift Right Amt: Unknown

Recoil: Unknown

Righthand: Unknown

Bob

Lower Amt: Unknown

Amt Lat: Unknown

Amt Vert: Unknown

Cycle: Unknown

Launch Options

-freq 240 -high -novid -d3d9ex

Video settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: Unknown

HUD Color: Unknown

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Unknown

Radar is Rotating: Unknown

Toggle Shape with Scoreboard: Unknown

Radar Hud Size: Unknown

Radar Map Zoom: Unknown

Graphic card settings

Display Vibrance: 70%

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 90

Contrast: 55

Sharpness: 9

Gamma: Gamma 4

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Streaming setup

Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo Jett

If you wish to replicate Stewie2K's settings for your own CS2 account, you can simply navigate the Settings tab and access all the options for Mouse & Keyboard, as well as video settings, in Counter-Strike 2.

However, you are recommended to set certain settings based on your play style to keep your gameplay consistent.