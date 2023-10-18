Stewie2k CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip is an inactive Counter-Strike professional from the United States. He is now an active streamer who plays various games live, including CS2. After Counter-Strike 2's release, he has been seen streaming the title to his viewers on Twitch. Many fans are wondering what settings he uses in CS2 as he has been a prominent face of the CS:GO community since its inception.
This article lists all of Stewie2K's important settings in CS2.
Everything you need to know about Stewie2K's CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) settings in 2023
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.3
- eDPI: 920
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: Unknown
- Mouse Acceleration: Unknown
Crosshair settings
- Draw outline: 1
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 2.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1.5
- Fixed Gap: Unknown
ViewModel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: Unknown
- Shift Right Amt: Unknown
- Recoil: Unknown
- Righthand: Unknown
Bob
- Lower Amt: Unknown
- Amt Lat: Unknown
- Amt Vert: Unknown
- Cycle: Unknown
Launch Options
-freq 240 -high -novid -d3d9ex
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: Unknown
- HUD Color: Unknown
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Unknown
- Radar is Rotating: Unknown
- Toggle Shape with Scoreboard: Unknown
- Radar Hud Size: Unknown
- Radar Map Zoom: Unknown
Graphic card settings
- Display Vibrance: 70%
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 90
- Contrast: 55
- Sharpness: 9
- Gamma: Gamma 4
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Streaming setup
- Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo Jett
If you wish to replicate Stewie2K's settings for your own CS2 account, you can simply navigate the Settings tab and access all the options for Mouse & Keyboard, as well as video settings, in Counter-Strike 2.
However, you are recommended to set certain settings based on your play style to keep your gameplay consistent.