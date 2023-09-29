m0NESY CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is an emerging Russian CS2 professional gamer currently playing for G2 Esports. He made a major breakthrough while playing for Natus Vincere (NaVi) in 2022, becoming the youngest player to win an HLTV MVP. Additionally, he also cemented his name among the top 20 CS:GO players in the same year and is currently ranked seventh.
Although he is currently having trouble helping his squad win in recognized tournaments, he holds the potential to secure several individual and team awards during the later stages of his career. This article will cover m0NESY's CS2 settings.
Everything to know about G2 m0NESY's CS2 settings in 2023
m0NESY is popular for his fragging skills and aces in CS:GO and sometimes even carries a few rounds for his team. Due to his fearless nature, he can easily pick up multiple kills in a single round. At the same time, he falls victim to early death by doing the same.
Here are the settings and configuration he uses to play CS2:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 15
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
- -freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +cl_interp_ratio 1
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Disabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Logitech G715 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Earphones: Logitech G333 Black
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
This covers the CS2 configuration and setup of G2 mONESY. Players may use the above-mentioned settings to try and replicate his success.