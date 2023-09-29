m0NESY CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is an emerging Russian CS2 professional gamer currently playing for G2 Esports. He made a major breakthrough while playing for Natus Vincere (NaVi) in 2022, becoming the youngest player to win an HLTV MVP. Additionally, he also cemented his name among the top 20 CS:GO players in the same year and is currently ranked seventh.

Although he is currently having trouble helping his squad win in recognized tournaments, he holds the potential to secure several individual and team awards during the later stages of his career. This article will cover m0NESY's CS2 settings.

Everything to know about G2 m0NESY's CS2 settings in 2023

Expand Tweet

m0NESY is popular for his fragging skills and aces in CS:GO and sometimes even carries a few rounds for his team. Due to his fearless nature, he can easily pick up multiple kills in a single round. At the same time, he falls victim to early death by doing the same.

Here are the settings and configuration he uses to play CS2:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Expand Tweet

Bob

Lower Amt: 15

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +cl_interp_ratio 1

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Disabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Logitech G715 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Earphones: Logitech G333 Black

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

This covers the CS2 configuration and setup of G2 mONESY. Players may use the above-mentioned settings to try and replicate his success.