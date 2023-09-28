NiKo CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Nikola "NiKo" Kovač is a Bosnian professional CS2 player currently playing for G2 Esports. He plays the role of an entry fragger, hunting down the opponents before the opportunity to counter rolls in. With eight MVP awards surrounding various tournaments over the two decades, he is considered one of the most mechanically gifted players in the game.
NiKo recently won both Intel Extreme Masters 2023, in Katowice and Cologne, respectively, making him one of the most decorated players of CS:GO and CS2. In addition, he currently holds the record for the most kills in a single game at a Major (52 against FlipSid3 Tactics in MLG Columbus 2016).
This article will cover his CS2 settings in 2023.
Everything to know about G2 NiKo CS2 settings in 2023
After winning the Blast Premier 2023, NiKo cemented himself as one of the top contenders of CS:GO by helping G2 Esports defeat Team Liquid by a 2-0 margin. Thereafter, while playing a fantastic session during Blast.tv Major 2023, the roster lost to Team Vitality at the Champions Stage. Afterwards, they lost to Bad News Eagles and Fnatic, which got them knocked out of the tournament.
Currently, NiKo and G2 Esports are trying to win every CS2 tournament they can in preparation for the upcoming Major in 2024. Since many fans look up to him and wish to emulate his playstyle and skills, here are his sensitivity settings that they can try out:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.35
- eDPI: 540
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -4
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 15
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
- -noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 360 -console -novid -tickrate 128
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1152x864
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 3
- Color Vibrance: 17
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 95
- Contrast: 55
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL25466K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset
- Earphones: Truthear x Crinacle Zero
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero X Soft
- Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080
This sums up the configuration of G2 NiKo in CS2. Players can try out the aforementioned settings to get an idea of the professional's workarounds.