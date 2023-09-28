NiKo CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Nikola "NiKo" Kovač is a Bosnian professional CS2 player currently playing for G2 Esports. He plays the role of an entry fragger, hunting down the opponents before the opportunity to counter rolls in. With eight MVP awards surrounding various tournaments over the two decades, he is considered one of the most mechanically gifted players in the game.

NiKo recently won both Intel Extreme Masters 2023, in Katowice and Cologne, respectively, making him one of the most decorated players of CS:GO and CS2. In addition, he currently holds the record for the most kills in a single game at a Major (52 against FlipSid3 Tactics in MLG Columbus 2016).

This article will cover his CS2 settings in 2023.

Everything to know about G2 NiKo CS2 settings in 2023

After winning the Blast Premier 2023, NiKo cemented himself as one of the top contenders of CS:GO by helping G2 Esports defeat Team Liquid by a 2-0 margin. Thereafter, while playing a fantastic session during Blast.tv Major 2023, the roster lost to Team Vitality at the Champions Stage. Afterwards, they lost to Bad News Eagles and Fnatic, which got them knocked out of the tournament.

Currently, NiKo and G2 Esports are trying to win every CS2 tournament they can in preparation for the upcoming Major in 2024. Since many fans look up to him and wish to emulate his playstyle and skills, here are his sensitivity settings that they can try out:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.35

eDPI: 540

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -4

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 15

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 360 -console -novid -tickrate 128

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1152x864

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 3

Color Vibrance: 17

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 95

Contrast: 55

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL25466K

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset

Earphones: Truthear x Crinacle Zero

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero X Soft

Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080

This sums up the configuration of G2 NiKo in CS2. Players can try out the aforementioned settings to get an idea of the professional's workarounds.