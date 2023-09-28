How to get a Service Medal in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was officially released to the public as a feature update on September 28, 2023, bringing 11 years of Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) to a close.

The Service Medal was introduced in 2015 as a part of the Profile Rank, along with the Operation Bloodhound update. Players become eligible for it by reaching Level 40. By redeeming collected levels and experience points, Service Medals can be obtained for that year.

XP can be redeemed up to six times to upgrade the badge. On redeeming, the badge's color will change in accordance with the number of times upgraded.

This article will explain how to get a Service Medal in Counter-Strike 2.

Service medals in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): How to get, design, and more

How to get a Service Medal in Counter-Strike 2?

After accomplishing the requirement, follow these steps to redeem a Service Medal:

Launch CS2 on Steam.

Click on your profile name at the bottom of the player character.

Tap on the "Get Service Medal" option.

Click on "Get Service Medal" again. The badge will be added to your inventory.

What is the design of a Service Medal in Counter-Strike 2?

The design of a Service Medal changes every year on January 1, making the previous medal unobtainable. Each design is unique, making it easier to distinguish the year in which it was received.

How to gain XP for Profile Rank in CS2?

XP for Profile Rank in CS2 can be gained by participating in and playing different game modes, such as Arms Race, Casual, Competetive, Deathmatch, Premier, and Wingman.

Experience Points are earned by keeping track of how many rounds have been won and what game mode has been played. For instance, Competitive rounds are worth more XP than Arms Race rounds.

A 3x bonus XP is given to players every Wednesday, which reduces when players win rounds. Players can earn a maximum of 13,300 XP per week, which is roughly equivalent to 2.5 levels.

This concludes the procedure of gaining a Service Medal in Counter-Strike 2. The first-person shooter game can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam).