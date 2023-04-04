Is Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 broken

Counter-Strike 2 is around the corner and the developers have been experimenting with the game during its beta phase. Follow recoil is a toggleable option that was added to the game to help new players learn about the recoil of the game without much hassle. While doing so without assistance was the core of the game for two decades, it is creating controversy among players as to whether the feature is breaking the game.

Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 is a game-breaking feature for existing players

The Follow Recoil is not a new feature that was added to the game but was initially introduced along with Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO). It was previously hidden behind a console command and was only available to play during custom matches along with server-side cheats, also known as sv_cheats enabled.

It can now be enabled as an option within the settings and can be used in official game modes, including competitive queues.

Traditionally, in every first-person shooter game, including CS:GO, players are required to manually adjust their aim accordingly depending on the weapon used to land most of the shots on target.

Enabling the Follow Recoil option in Counter-Strike 2 shifts the crosshair along with the recoil pattern, which means that one can aim their crosshair at the target to hit it.

This may prove to be a great learning curve for new players as they don't need to guess and learn a unique recoil pattern for each weapon.

CS:GO features 34 different weapons and each will be carried over to the latest installment during its release in the summer of 2023. Every semi-automatic gun, such as pistols, has a recoil pattern while spamming shots, which is always a challenge for new players to learn.

The devs probably want constructive criticism if you don't like a new feature, not "it wasn't like this before, change it back!" Just to clarify because it lacks context, players don't want the game to change, but once it does, they're happy with it and wouldn't go back.The devs probably want constructive criticism if you don't like a new feature, not "it wasn't like this before, change it back!" twitter.com/ZooL_Smith/sta… Just to clarify because it lacks context, players don't want the game to change, but once it does, they're happy with it and wouldn't go back.The devs probably want constructive criticism if you don't like a new feature, not "it wasn't like this before, change it back!" twitter.com/ZooL_Smith/sta… having this discussion a bit in my latest video on follow recoil, I'm trying to be more open to changes, but I still want Counter-Strike to stay Counter-Strike. What do you guys think? twitter.com/ZooL_Smith/sta… having this discussion a bit in my latest video on follow recoil, I'm trying to be more open to changes, but I still want Counter-Strike to stay Counter-Strike. What do you guys think? twitter.com/ZooL_Smith/sta…

However, it is proving to be a completely different story for the existing players. Since they already have an idea about the pattern of every weapon, aiming the crosshair towards the target is a much easier option and guarantees a kill almost every time.

According to some, this is breaking the game and dropping the actual skill level and competitiveness of every fight. Others claim that players can learn the recoil pattern using the Follow Recoil option and later turn it off to play normally.

It currently depends completely on the developers and the feedback from the players on whether the feature will make it to Counter-Strike 2's official release.

