Counter-Strike 2 limited test time, end date and time revealed

Valve started rolling out early access to Counter-Strike 2 on March 22, 2023, to a limited number of interested players. It has been an open secret over the last few weeks that the Source 2 upgrade will arrive on the original Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO). The testing phase has begun and provides an outlook on the changes coming to the game upon release.

Valve shared a few clips of lightning, environmental changes, and numerous other graphical improvements to the maps, weapons, and much more. This intrigued fans about the enrollment process to gain access to the beta alongside other queries regarding its end date.

Counter-Strike 2 limited test beta is not going to conclude anytime soon

Although Valve began rolling out the limited test a few hours ago, they have not stated an official end date and time as of this writing. This means that the beta testing will end sometime before the game officially launches. As the title is confirmed to be released sometime around the summer of 2023, players can enjoy the beta for about 5 months.

CS2 @CounterStrike The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test begins today. Read all about it here: counter-strike.net/cs2 The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test begins today. Read all about it here: counter-strike.net/cs2

It is worth noting that Valve lets as many players as possible try out their latest experiments and upgrades from time to time while gathering feedback from players for improvements. This happened during the Panorama update back in 2017 and before the Source 2 upgrade of Dota 2 in 2014.

Valve has stepped up their decision and dedicated a few servers solely for players deciding to upgrade to Counter-Strike 2. This means that players willing to upgrade to Counter-Strike 2 will find themselves in the lobby with other players who opted to upgrade, while CS:GO players will have their own matchmaking.

CS2 @CounterStrike Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing. Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

That said, Valve has also implemented a few restrictions to get access to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test beta, which includes a good Steam account standing, CS:GO history, and good system specifications, which serve as a few checks so every player can enjoy a fair experience. They have completely restricted the players with a VAC or a game ban.

