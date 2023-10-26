"Time to take a break": s1mple talks about CS2 hiatus, potential role switch, and more

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev just announced his break from all forms of competition of CS2. All CS fans worldwide are shocked by this, as people were expecting him to return for the upcoming tournaments after missing the IEM Sydney Major 2023.

In a recent Twitter/X post, s1mple wrote about his break and added that he is considering switching roles in the game. This is owing to the fact that the AWP isn’t as effective in the latest Counter-Strike title's meta as it used to be in CS:GO.

Furthermore, he added that he’s thinking about switching teams and is open to any kind of offers from other organizations. He said:

"So what’s next, time to take break as I wanted but that’s only half of story "

Simple announces break from CS2 tournaments

After spending 23,476 hours on CS:GO, s1mple was about to enter CS2 to and potentially leave a lasting mark on this title as well. However, things heated up soon after he got access to the new game. He posted on X, reviewing the game, where he advised amateur players, “Don’t play this sh*t game,” and requested them to hold for 3 months if they wanted to go pro.

Many players agreed to the fact that CS2 has issues regarding its sub-tick rates, ping issues, crash issues, broken premier ranking system, and many other parameters. Issues continue to pop up on the servers despite Valve’s best attempts to eradicate them with fresh updates and fixes. Several posts are addressing these issues are available all over the internet.

After IEM announced their recent major would be played on the latest version of the game in Sydney, NAVI posted that s1mple was going to miss the tournament due to VISA issues. However, it was speculated that this was him protesting against Valve.

Following the previous X post, Valve contacted him asking about the issues. s1mple allegedly got really frustrated about this move and never replied to them. Later in a Twitch stream, he suggested that should Valve look at the whole community posting about "issues” with the game, which are scattered across the World Wide Web.

Finally, after his immaculate gameplay and god-like clutches over the years in professional Counter-Strike tournaments, s1mple has decided to take a break from professional play and look to change his in-game roles. Netizens from the community might have seen this move coming, but who knows, this might be the end of an era for the big shot of CS:GO.

He also added that he will be working on his CS2-related project and will announce it soon in the near future.

