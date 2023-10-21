The CS2 IEM Sydney 2023 Grand Finals between FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming is set to start shortly, and fans can expect to see an absolute barnburner of a best-of-three series between these two teams. Both rosters have showcased incredible Counter-Strike at the event and have absolutely earned their spot in the tournament's Grand Finals.

Ahead of this highly anticipated game, let us look at some important statistics and players to watch out for that can potentially swing the scales of the series.

FaZe Clan vs. Complexity Gaming: Who will become the CS2 IEM Sydney 2023 champions?

Prediction

FaZe Clan has gotten off to a flying start in CS2. After an early stumble in the tournament against GamerLegion, the European roster fought through three matches in the lower bracket, defeating the likes of Natus Vincere and Team Vitality in the process. The team showed incredible tenacity and clutch factor, with AWPer Helvijs "broky" Saukants and Håvard "rain" Nygaard being notable standouts.

FaZe, however, has turned a new leaf during the playoffs stage by thrashing ENCE and MOUZ on the warpath to the Grand Finals. Rifler Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken hit a new level during the playoffs bracket along with Robin "ropz" Kool. FaZe Clan has seemingly found its old form that netted them a major victory along with plenty of other championships in CS:GO. A victory here at CS2 IEM Sydney 2023 would be the perfect start for the roster to enter a new era of Counter-Strike.

Complexity Gaming is the ultimate revelation in CS2 so far. The North American organization has been fantastic at IEM Sydney 2023 and has shown excellent acumen when it comes to maps such as Anubis and Ancient. The former, in particular, has been Complexity's playground ever since Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski joined the roster. The American has also been the team's best-performing player at the event so far.

Ricky "floppy" Kemery and Michael "Grim" Wince have also been extraordinarily good, and this rifling trio has wreaked havoc on their opposition. The team's only worry is AWPer Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli's inconsistent showings, which could prove costly against a strong opponent like FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan are the expected favorites to win CS2 IEM Sydney 2023. Fans can expect Twistzz to defend his title against EliGE, who is also looking to do the same. If FaZe can ban out Anubis and force Complexity into its slightly weaker maps, the European roster has a great chance of closing this series. However, Complexity has proven time and time again that it is not a team to be underestimated and can easily win this series if FaZe does not show up with all guns blazing.

Head-to-head

FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming have previously met in two best-of-three matches. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 2-0 in favor of the former.

Previous results

FaZe Clan's most recent result was a dominant 2-0 victory over ENCE in the CS2 IEM Sydney 2023 semi-finals, where they claimed a 13-0 victory on Anubis. Similarly, Complexity won their latest clash against G2 Esports in 2-0 fashion with a dominant 13-3 victory on Ancient to close out the series.

IEM Sydney 2023 rosters

FaZe Clan

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Saukants Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

Van Dulken Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Robin "ropz" Kool

Kool Filip "NEO" Kubski (Coach)

Complexity Gaming

Johnny "JT" Theodosiou (IGL)

Theodosiou (IGL) Ricky "floppy" Kemery

Kemery Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski

Jablonowski Michael "Grim" Wince

Wince Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli

Fjærli Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)

Livestream details

Counter-Strike fans who are interested in watching the CS2 IEM Sydney 2023 Grand Finals matchup between FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming can tune into the following ESL broadcasts:

IEM Sydney 2023 Grand Finals on Twitch: Watch here

IEM Sydney 2023 Grand Finals on YouTube: Watch here

The timings and dates of the IEM Sydney 2023 Grand Finals best-of-three is as follows:

PDT : October 22, 12:30 am

: October 22, 12:30 am CEST : October 22, 9:30 am

: October 22, 9:30 am IST: October 22, 1 pm

