NAVI announces major CS:GO roster changes: electroNic and Perfecto out, Aleksib joins, and more

Natus Vincere is set to introduce new blood to its CS:GO roster amid the exit of two players. Denis "electroNic" Sharipov and Ilya "Perfecto" Zalutskiy have been rumored to leave the team for a few days, and the report has now been confirmed. The organization found a replacement in the form of Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen, who has been inactive at Ninjas in Pyjamas for the last few weeks.

With Counter-Strike 2 approaching, NAVI is trying to build a team that can win its second Major title in the franchise.

Natus Vincere forms the European CS:GO roster with s1mple, b1t, Aleksib, and more

The CS:GO Paris Major 2023 concluded a month and a half ago. NAVI fell short of expectations due to poor performances in the Legends Stage. In the last few years, the team suffered heavily from some internal issues, but they are now making a few reshuffles to find the perfect quintet.

After the latest acquisitions, here's what the Natus Vincere roster looks like for the upcoming season:

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev

Justinas "jL" Lekavicius

Valerij "b1t" Vakhovsjkyj

Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (In game leader)

Ivan "iM" Mihai

Andrij "B1ad3" Ghorodensjkyj (Coach)

Aleksi @AleksibCSGO #navination I’ve joined @natusvincere . Can’t wait to get things fired up with this lineup. Thanks for the support I’ve joined @natusvincere. Can’t wait to get things fired up with this lineup. Thanks for the support 😁#navination

Aleksib is well-known for his ability to lead and his calmness under pressure. His excellent performance in high stake tournaments has made him one of the game's most underrated players. Despite his successful career in CS:GO, he does not receive much recognition due to his failure to win Major titles.

The electroNic and Perfecto partnership has yielded many titles for NAVI, one of them being the first Major championship, which the team won in 2021 by defeating G2 Esports by a margin of 2:0.

What can we expect from Natus Vincere in 2023?

Fans are uncertain whether Natus Vincere can win titles in the near future.

Despite the controversy surrounding s1mple being toxic to the younger teammates, he is currently one of the best AWPers of the generation.

jL, b1t, and iM are three of the most prominent impact players in the CS:GO scene. Their combined ability to improvise during pressure moments means NAVI has a high chance of winning upcoming tournaments.

There is still no word on whether NAVI will sign another new talent in the coming days. However, the current roster looks capable of clinching titles on its own.

Poll : 0 votes