NAVI vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to get close to its end as teams are almost through the Playoffs stage. The top six teams from the Regular Season gave it their all to qualify for Masters Tokyo. After some matches, all four slots have finally been filled. Fnatic, NAVI, FUT Esports, and Team Liquid will represent EMEA in Masters Tokyo. Day 4 of the Playoffs has two matches lined up, and one of them is between NAVI and FUT Esports.

Day 3 had two incredible elimination matches. The first one between FUT Esports and Team Vitality went the distance as both teams won on each other's map picks. However, FUT Esports closed the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1 and eliminated Team Vitality.

The second matchup was between NAVI and Giants Gaming. After their loss against Team Liquid, NAVI quickly bounced back and won this series. Despite Giants' best efforts, NAVI won the BO3 series by 2-0.

NAVI vs FUT Esports - Which team will be eliminated in this match in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

NAVI had a stellar showing at VCT LOCK//IN and has continued that performance in the VCT EMEA League. They won seven out of nine matches in the Regular Season to get placed in the top 2 seed for the Playoffs.

FUT Esports have had commendable performance in the VCT EMEA League. The team has pushed some better-looking teams to their absolute limit and was among the two teams to take a map off Fnatic.

This VCT matchup favors NAVI, which has performed significantly better than FUT Esports. However, given FUT's recent matches, there is a chance that they might make things difficult for NAVI.

NAVI Valorant @NAVIValorant #VCTEMEA a good eco and great fans keep us in the game a good eco and great fans keep us in the game 💪#VCTEMEA https://t.co/YojHlP1Z8M

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Regular Season, where NAVI won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match in the Playoffs was against Giants Gaming, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Fnatic in the Playoffs, where they lost the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Friday, May 26, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

