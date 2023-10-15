The world's first-ever professional CS2 LAN event will be underway on October 16, 2023, as 16 prominent Counter-Strike 2 teams convene in Sydney, Australia, to compete for the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Sydney 2023. Since CS2's official release on September 27, 2023, the top CS:GO teams have slowly been transitioning to the new title.

With a venerated tournament series like IEM being around the corner, fans can get a taste of tier-1 CS2 just weeks after the game's release.

If you're curious to know everything about IEM Sydney 2023, this article has you covered. Read on to learn about the tournament's format, schedule, participating teams, livestream links, and more details.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Sydney 2023: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

The 16 participating CS2 teams will be split into two groups of eight teams as they compete in the IEM Sydney 2023 Group Stage. Teams will then participate in a double-elimination bracket to determine the top three teams of each group. Winners of both groups will advance straight to the semifinals. The CS2 teams that finish second and third in their groups will head to the quarterfinals, with the former entering as high seeds and the latter as low seeds.

The IEM Sydney 2023 Playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket comprising the top six CS2 teams from the Group Stage. The Grand Final, scheduled for October 22, 2023, will ultimately declare the winner of this majestic event.

The opening matches of the Group Stage will be held as Bo1s (best-of-one), while the matches that follow will be Bo3s (best-of-three). All matches of the Playoffs will be conducted as Bo3s.

Teams

The invited teams competing in IEM Sydney 2023 include six ESL partner teams, four teams based on the ESL World Rankings, and one local invited team. The remaining five slots were filled by the best CS2 teams from the regional qualifiers - two from Europe and one each from North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Here are the 16 Counter-Strike 2 teams that will compete at IEM Sydney 2023:

Group A

Team Vitality

BetBoom Team

FaZe Clan

GamerLegion

Natus Vincere

Apeks

VERTEX ESC

MOUZ

Group B

ENCE

Lynn Vision

Cloud9

fnatic

Monte

Complexity

Grayhound

G2 Esports

Venue

All matches of IEM Sydney 2023, including the Group Stage and Playoffs, will be held at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, Australia.

Prize pool

IEM Sydney 2023 will see a prize pool of $250,000. The tournament's winning team is slated to receive $100,000 and a direct entry to IEM Katowice 2024. The complete breakdown of the prize pool can be seen below:

Place $USD Qualifies To Participants 1st $100,000 IEM Katowice 2024 2nd $42,000 3rd-4th $20,000 5th-8th $6,000 9th-12th $5,000 13th-16th $4,000

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Sydney 2023: Group Stage schedule and live results

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday

The Group Stage schedule for IEM Sydney 2023 is as follows:

Day 1 - October 16, 2023 (Monday)

Natus Vincere vs. Apeks - 6:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 3:30 am CEST/ 7 am IST/ 12:30 pm AEDT

6:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 3:30 am CEST/ 7 am IST/ 12:30 pm AEDT MOUZ vs. VERTEX - 6:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 3:30 am CEST/ 7 am IST/ 12:30 pm AEDT

6:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 3:30 am CEST/ 7 am IST/ 12:30 pm AEDT Vitality vs. BetBoom - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT FaZe vs. GamerLegion - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT ENCE vs. Lynn Vision - 8:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 5:30 am CEST/ 9 am IST/ 2:30 pm AEDT

8:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 5:30 am CEST/ 9 am IST/ 2:30 pm AEDT fnatic vs. Cloud9 - 8:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 5:30 am CEST/ 9 am IST/ 2:30 pm AEDT

8:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 5:30 am CEST/ 9 am IST/ 2:30 pm AEDT Monte vs. Complexity - 9:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CEST/ 10 am IST/ 3:30 pm AEDT

9:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CEST/ 10 am IST/ 3:30 pm AEDT G2 vs. Grayhound - 9:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CEST/ 10 am IST/ 3:30 pm AEDT

9:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6:30 am CEST/ 10 am IST/ 3:30 pm AEDT Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 #2 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 #1 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

Day 2 - October 17, 2023 (Tuesday)

Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 #2 - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 #1 - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

Day 3 - October 18, 2023 (Wednesday)

Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 - 7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT

7:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 4:30 am CEST/ 8 am IST/ 1:30 pm AEDT Group A Lower Bracket Final - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group A Upper Bracket Final - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Group B Upper Bracket Final - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT Group B Lower Bracket Final - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Sydney 2023: Playoffs schedule and live results

Day 4 - October 20, 2023 (Friday)

Quarter-final #1 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Quarter-final #2 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

Day 5 - October 21, 2023 (Saturday)

Semi-final #1 - 10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT

10:30 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7:30 am CEST/ 11 am IST/ 4:30 pm AEDT Semi-final #2 - 1:30 am PDT / 10:30 am CEST/ 2 pm IST/ 7:30 pm AEDT

Day 6 - October 22, 2023 (Sunday)

Grand Final - 12:30 am PDT / 9:30 am CEST/ 1 pm IST/ 6:30 pm AEDT

Where to watch Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Sydney 2023

Counter-Strike enthusiasts across the globe can watch the 2023 edition of IEM Sydney on ESL's official channels on Twitch and YouTube. Both platforms will have two simultaneous streams if match timings collide. Additionally, fans will have access to the watch parties of multiple notable streamers in various languages.

IEM Sydney 2023 on Twitch: A steam and B stream

A steam and B stream IEM Sydney 2023 on YouTube: Watch here