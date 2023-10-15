"The current anti-cheat is a joke": Counter-Strike 2 pro ropz questions the free reign of cheaters in CS2

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) went live a few weeks back and took the entire shooter community by surprise with its new, polished look, but also baffled players with the integration of an inefficient anti-cheat software. Professional CS2 player for FaZe Clan, Robin "ropz" Kool, recently created a post on Twitter (X) and attached a video of rampant cheating on the official servers. ropz expressed his disbelief and said:

"The current anti-cheat is a joke."

Despite the efforts of the developers, it seems that cheaters still find a way into CS2. Its predecessor CS:GO was infamous for being infested with cheaters of every kind - wall hackers, aim hackers, spin bots, and more. While Valve did upgrade the anti-cheat during CS:GO's transition to CS2, the current Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system seems to be lacking, and the developers might need to bolster the defenses to reduce the number of cheaters in the game.

This article will highlight the community’s opinion after ropz posted the video about Counter-Strike 2.

CS:GO pro reveals Counter-Strike 2’s (CS2) ever-growing cheater problem

Valve managed to bring about a lot of changes with the release of Counter-Strike 2 to provide the community with a smoother gameplay experience. These included newer graphical elements, a sub-tick server feature, and fine-tuned map designs.

However, the cheater problem that consistently hindered CS:GO's growth is yet to be solved. If the publisher does not take drastic steps to kick out such miscreants from the official servers, the new shooter might face a similar fate.

Ropz recently tweeted that he traveled to Australia for IEM Sydney 2023 and joined an online server only to face extraordinary players who simply used third-party tools to score kills. This was a disheartening moment for an esteemed pro player like ropz as he did not expect players to cheat so blatantly in CS2's official matchmaking servers.

The post got a lot of attention from the CS2 community, and several players chimed in agreement with the original post. Many in the community cited their personal dissatisfaction with the current state of CS2 and requested that a stronger anti-cheat be introduced. Some comments even question if the game is truly ready for the professional esports scene, as it feels unpolished and has too many quirks that need to be ironed out.

Twitter comments on ropz's Tweet for CS2 (Image via Twitter (X) edited by Sportskeeda)

A large percentage of users stated that Riot Games might have taken the correct step by introducing a kernel-level anti-cheat engine. Considering the poor effectiveness of VAC, Counter-Strike 2 seems to be in dire need of a similar intrusive anti-cheat, as it can aid developers in the fight against cheaters.

Some also supported the actions of pros like Stewie2k, who once made a statement by not using a single skin in a tournament, citing that if business is all the publisher cares about, let the money speak for itself.

Counter-Strike 2 Twitter comments under ropz's post (Image via Twitter (X) edited by Sportskeeda)

A section of Counter-Strike players also shared genuine discomfort with the fact that the developers do not address the cheater problem and recognize it as a major problem.

Counter-Strike 2 players comment on ropz's Tweet (Image via Twitter (X) edited by Sportskeeda)

Counter-Strike 2's stability could potentially depend on the publisher's ability to take swift action against hackers as players have started comparing it with Riot’s free-to-play shooter. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page of CS2 for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.