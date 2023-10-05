"Don't play this sh*t game" - CS:GO pro s1mple expresses concern about current state of CS2

Despite its strong release, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) does have a few problems that Valve needs to address. While the game isn't exactly unplayable, it requires a lot of refinement. However, its current state has drawn harsh criticism from CS:GO professional Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev, one of the best esports athletes in the world.

Owing to his numerous accolades and influence, s1mple's words bear a lot of weight in the community. His criticism of CS2 sparked a debate on Twitter about the title's playability.

Fans react to s1mple's comments about CS2

While s1mple has shown exemplary skill in CS:GO, many believe he must adapt to the new game. A major section of the community opines that reluctant pros will eventually be left behind unless they move to the latest entry.

However, many echoed s1mple's sentiments, stating that CS2 wasn't even close to being ready and got rushed by Valve. Numerous issues were highlighted to vindicate such statements.

Despite such criticism, the game has been receiving steady updates since its release, which has put developers in a better light. As a result, many believe they were on the right track.

Players have engaged in debate regarding the state of the game at this point (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Although it's a new game, players have noticed a pattern. CS:GO, at launch, suffered from similar problems as well, with Valve taking around six months to implement fixes. So players reckon the three-month window is more or less an accurate timeframe for developers to address the tick rate and other issues currently plaguing their latest tactical shooter.

While believed to be a premature release, Valve has been updating the game constantly (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

In conclusion, Counter Strike 2 has just gone live, so its glaring issues are somewhat understandable. That said, some players are enjoying the game in its current state. As of now, CS2 continues to enjoy a high player count, but that might change in the near future.