Counter-Strike veterans voice criticism over CS2's launch, claim Valve added "no new content"

Counter-Strike 2's recent full release has received a lot of criticism from veteran players who have voiced their concerns about the current state of CS2 at launch. With CS:GO going dark and Valve removing any option to play the older Counter-Strike game, the latest entry has decidedly less number of features, such as no War Games and no Danger Zone.

Specifically, a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, by popular Counter-Strike content creator Anomaly has been garnering a lot of attention. His gripe snowballed into quite a big debate on the GlobalOffensive subreddit, with people taking sides on the issue.

Anomaly's main grievance with the launch of CS2 is that not only is it devoid of any new content, but also that a number of components from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are actually missing. In his post on X, the YouTuber listed those missing facets, which also included a few maps.

What are some of the concerns raised by Counter-Strike players over features missing from CS2 at launch?

Following no new content and the removal of CS:GO from Steam, countless players were disappointed. Anomaly articulated his feelings quite well in his post on X, where he noted how the decision has left regular players with a "seemingly rushed CS2" that still has some way to go before becoming as good as Global Offensive.

Concerns regarding impulsivity and missing components have also been pointed out by others in the community. Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional KennyS has been complaining about the exclusion of the left-handed view model in Counter-Strike 2 at launch. Like Anomaly, KennyS took to X to express his displeasure.

He has been bringing up this issue for quite some time, having revealed in an earlier post how difficult it is for him to play the game with a right-hand model due to being left-handed.

Ropz, a current Counter-Strike professional player for FaZe Clan, has publicly brought up another problem with CS2. In a recent post, he laid out his issues with the tick rate and how Valve had essentially mandated a 64-tick for its servers. Ropz pointed out that despite the new sub-tick feature, which has been a hot topic of discussion, playing at a 64-tick rate feels quite different than the 128-tick servers he is used to.

In a long post on X that he himself called the Tick Rate rant, Ropz writes:

"In the end it's easy to notice you are playing 64 tick when you are strafing, shooting, bhopping, throwing nades, getting bad hitreg. Stuff like that simply doesn't happen as much as in 128t, it's more consistent and fits the gameplay better."

Ropz's hope about Valve improving sub-tick and disappointment about not having 128-tick for the servers has also been shared by others, such as the veteran Counter-Strike YouTuber WarOwl, who had disapproved of Valve's decision to have "forced 64 tick consistency" for CS2. Like him, many others have called on the developers to let the community have the choice to switch tick rates.

Anomaly's point about CS2 lacking new content seems to be a ubiquitous sentiment, with many noting that the player numbers have not seen a spike significant enough for the full release of such a hotly-anticipated game.