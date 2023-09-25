"EliGE definitely helped us with the map pool": Floppy on Complexity's Anubis, CS:GO EPL S18 form, and series versus G2 [Exclusive]

The group stages of CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18 is now over, with sixteen teams, including Team Vitality, ENCE, and G2 Esports, advancing to the playoffs stage. The upcoming phase of the tournament has some expected entrants, but there are also a few surprises, such as Eternal Fire and Movistar Riders. Another team that has surpassed most expectations is North America Complexity Gaming.

Standing as the last bastion of North American CS in the tier-one scene, Complexity looked phenomenal in Group D, and a massive factor to their success was star rifler Ricky "Floppy" Kemery returning to form.

Floppy talks about Complexity's great run at CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18, his individual success at the event, and the team's potential heading into playoffs

In an interview with N Siddarth from Sportskeeda Esports ahead of the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18 playoffs, Floppy sat down to talk about the team's success at the event so far, their dominance on Anubis, and what went wrong in their 1-2 loss against G2 Esports. The American player also discussed the potential matchup against Fnatic or Monte in the playoffs bracket.

Q: How does it feel to defy a lot of expectations and have a great showing at this event so far?

Floppy: I think we played pretty good so far at the event, and I think we could have even defeated G2 yesterday on Inferno. It was a bit rough choking a 15-10 lead like that. However, I am definitely proud of our performance so far.

Q: On the topic of the match against G2 yesterday, what went wrong on Inferno when the team had five match points to close out the series?

Floppy: It was the round when the scores were 15-11 where we kind of threw the round when they were on a low buy. They had a Deagle, and we died to m0NESY, and then I peeked Boiler and died as well. We split ourselves up when it was not necessary. After this point, I think we were running out of steam a little bit, but it's something that we have to look at after the game and see what happened.

Q: Do you think the team could have had a better performance on Ancient compared to the 16-4 loss to G2?

Floppy: I think Ancient was pretty bad for us, and I think we struggled a lot towards Mid. That was basically the main point as we kept dying in Mid since they kept taking fights there, and we couldn't win them out.

Q: Anubis has been a stronghold for this Complexity roster, and the team has been undefeated on this map since the addition of EliGE. What is something that is making the team a standout on this particular map?

Floppy: I think we have just been proactive. I think EliGE definitely helped us with our map pool, especially Anubis. Without giving too much away, I think we are just a bit ahead of everyone else on that map at the moment.

Q: Your initial opponents in the playoffs stage will be Fnatic or Monte. What do you make of these two teams?

Floppy: We played Fnatic at IEM Cologne where we lost 19-17 in overtime to them. I haven't really looked at Monte yet since we are not sure who will be playing against. I think we can have a good game against either of these teams, so it will definitely be something to look forward to.

Q: You have had a very strong performance individually at this event so far. How satisfied are you with your form at the moment, and do you think you can keep it up heading into playoffs?

Floppy: It feels really good to actually be able to shoot my gun at EPL here. I am going to try my best to keep doing that, and whatever happens, happens.

Q: Any final words that you would like to say to the fans supporting Complexity and you?

Floppy: Thank you to all the fans for supporting us at ESL Pro League and any other future tournaments. We will keep trying our best for you guys.