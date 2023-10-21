“You don't see the f**king issue?": CS2 pro s1mple slams Valve over handling of Counter-Strike 2

Since the beta phase of CS2, the Counter-Strike community has faced several issues regarding its gameplay. Valve created a lot of buzz about the complete product being the best, and there were high expectations. They provided us with new map textures, improved lighting, a better anti-cheat system, etc. However, it still appears to be very underdeveloped, unpolished, and not esports-ready in terms of many issues.

In an earlier post on Twitter, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev, The Undertaker of CS:GO and the primary AWPer for NAVI, complained about CS2 and told everyone not to play “this sh*t game” and wait for three months if anyone wants to go pro.

Many clips on the internet prove the fact that the game is really in its broken state. Valve had approached him regarding the issues, and he never replied to them. He also added:

“How can you ask me what the issue if the f**ckin’ whole internet, whole Twitter writing about issues, you don’t see the f**king issue or what? you don’t see it?”

Valve approached s1mple regarding the issues of CS2

After all these commotions around Twitter and Reddit, Valve has to do something to bring s1mple back in the scene. So, they decided to reach out to s1mple on Twitter and ask him about the issues he’s facing and why he doesn’t want to play the game.

During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, a viewer asked him in the chat if he had talked with Valve about CS2. He mentioned that Valve had reached out to him on Twitter regarding the game. He added:

"You know what I did?, I never answer them back"

s1mple clearly suggested Valve look on the internet about the issues as the whole community is mocking and pointing out the bugs they are facing on a daily basis. Many videos and memes regarding the broken hitboxes, new sub-tick rate system, R&G meta, and broken premier ranking system are all over the internet.

The community is quite disappointed with the results, and the frustration is evident. In light of this, s1mple let the developer resolve the problems on their own.

CS2 community reacts to s1mple's views on CS2

After the Twitter post from s1mple, the community has been divided into two sections. One section admires and agrees with what s1mple has to say, and the other half criticizes his mindset and says that he has to adapt to the new game.

Many pro players, including Shroud, NiKo, and m0NESY, are on the same page as s1mple as they tweeted about the game’s unfixed state and its long list of bugs.

According to the community members, things like the new sub-tick rate, broken hitboxes, sudden frame drops, and removal of known aliases made the game unplayable. It has ruined the competitive and casual experience for veterans, as well as for novice players.

Despite Valve’s best efforts, issues continue to hop onto the servers even though they’re trying to eliminate them with new fixes and patches.

Regardless of these game-breaking issues, IEM decided to host this tournament on CS2 in Sydney. However, just after making up their mind officially, NAVI posted that s1mple would be missing this tournament. It was quite evident that one of the top players with 23,476 hours on CS:GO is protesting against Valve for holding a major tournament in CS2.

We hope Valve will look into the issues the community is posting all over the internet and will try to get rid of them as soon as possible. In that way, they can increase their player base and maintain their legacy in the FPS field.

For more news related to CS2, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.