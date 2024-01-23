Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) had a rough start and hindered the in-game experience with bugs like stuttering and lag. Despite having top-shelf hardware and a stable internet connection, most players reported having micro stutters that caused their performance to dwindle. However, there might be a way to solve this issue and experience Valve’s new shooter smoothly.

CS2 is a competitive tactical first-person shooter that truly tests every player's expertise. Playing ranked and premier matches in the best possible condition is crucial to raising one’s leaderboard placement. The developers have yet to address the stuttering issue and deploy a patch to permanently fix it.

So, let us take a look at the best possible fix for this widespread CS2 problem.

How to fix lagging and stuttering in CS2

Here's a short guide to get around the bizarre stuttering and lagging issue in CS2:

Turn on your PC and search on Windows for the “Delete Temporary Files” option.

Click on the option, and it should open up a new Settings window.

Let your device load all the data, and then scroll down and click on the “Temporary Files” option.

Select “DirectX Shader Cache” in the list and then click on “Remove Files” at the top. Let the process complete and then exit the window.

Go to your local drive and then look for the “DXCache” folder on your PC. It can usually be found with this path - %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\NVIDIA\PerDriverVersion\DXCache, where you need to replace “%USERPROFILE%” with your Windows profile.

Delete the files present inside this folder and then restart your PC.

Once you're done with all these steps, turn on the game and check its performance.

Note that this is not an official fix and a crafty workaround that was found out by the community. This method has worked for several individuals and could potentially help you enjoy a smooth gameplay experience.

Possible reasons

If this community fix can solve the recurring stuttering and lagging issue in Valve's shooter, there might be an issue where the temporary cache files are interfering with the game’s ability to perform. Although this might be a potential fix on the user side, the developers will likely investigate it and create an update to remove this problem.

A cluttered system can also hinder your PC's ability to perform. Maintain a clean drive as unnecessary files can increase loading times for other applications and games.

