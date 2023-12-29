The MP7 is one of the most cost-effective firearms in Counter-Strike 2. In the Counter-Strike universe, the weapon is quite efficient for valid reasons. This Small Machine Gun (SMG) has a high fire rate, strong recoil control, and can do moderate damage. It is an excellent weapon to have by your side if you're someone who makes a lot of moves between sites.

A bold weapon needs a bold skin, and Valve has rolled out a variety of skins for the MP7 over time. These skins are available in a variety of designs, colors, and patterns, allowing users to customize the look of their weapon in-game. They can be as simple as color variations to as complex as designs incorporating patterns, stickers, and unique artwork.

In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 best MP7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

10 best choices for MP7 skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Fade

MP7 Fade (Image via Valve)

The Fade MP7 feels like a high-end weapon owing to its attractive gradient and multicolored accents. It features a chrome base coat and transparent colors that blend together, just like every other skin from the Fade skin line. This skin is undoubtedly the rarest MP7 skin and has a rich history.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Fade is priced at around $9.49, while the Field-Tested version sells for around $5.12. The Fade skin line also offers weapon skins for the AWP and MAC-10, among other weapons.

2) Skulls

MP7 Skulls (Image via Valve)

For those seeking to become the top fragger in a CS2 match, the Skull MP7 might be considered your ultimate weapon. In the game, this hallowing skin indicates a cunning and proficient player. Leave an impression in the game by getting as many kills as the skulls engraved on your weapon.

The Field Tested version of the MP7 Fade is priced around $19.72, while the Minimal Wear version costs around $20.69.

3) Impire

MP7 Impire (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Impire is a skin full of cartoonish depictions of green imps with demonic green eyes. This skin is a great way to reward your performance if you're the kind of player who enjoys trolling your opponents before taking them out. Make sure they know it was you, though.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Impire costs around $4.3, while the Field Tested version is approximately $2.5. This is one of the most affordable skins under $10.

4) Bloodsport

MP7 Bloodsport (Image via Valve)

The Bloodsport MP7 in Counter-Strike 2 has a vibrant and distinctive design. Every component of this firearm, including the mainframe, magazines, and attachments, is painted with flair. The body of the mag design has graffiti of cat eyes staring at you, while the sporty skull design on the front is adorned in vivid red and white paint.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Bloodsport is priced around $4.3, while the Field Tested version is priced around $1.42. The Bloodsport skin line also offers weapon skins for the AK-47 and SCAR-20

5) Nemesis

MP7 Nemesis (Image via Valve)

The best way to characterize this MP7 skin is that it's nasty because of its aggressive styling. The MP7's body is coated in black paint and features a grayscale painting of a monster's head as decoration. Numerous touches in bright yellow enhance the design. The body is painted solid yellow, as are the various pieces of the buttstock, including the back section.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Nemesis is around $12, while the Field Tested version costs about $5.53.

6) Anodized Navy

MP7 Anodized Navy (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Anodized Navy is a weapon skin with a decent amount of flavor and subtlety. The navy blue appearance is perfect for those who wish to project an image of a covert yet identifiable player on the map. This skin is perfect for you if this describes your style in Counter-Strike 2.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Anodized Navy is priced at around $0.72, while the Field Tested version can be purchased for about $0.55. The Anodized Navy skin line also offers weapon skin cosmetics for the AUG and Negev, among other weapons in Counter-Strike 2.

7) Special Delivery

MP7 Special Delivery (Image via Valve)

Should you like to showcase your experience as an MP7 user, the Special Delivery skin is an appropriate means of doing so in Counter-Strike 2. It's difficult to overlook this skin's worn appearance. It will be hard to find a more distinctive look in any other MP7 skin than the pattern and print. As such, Special Delivery appears to be one of the MP7's best finishes yet.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Special Delivery is priced at around $3.92, while the Field Tested version costs approximately $2.16.

8) Guerrilla

MP7 Guerrilla (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Guerrilla comes with a gloomy color scheme similar to the Evil Daimyo skin for the M4A4 rifle, making it an excellent skin for this weapon. This skin is ideal for somebody who wants to be stealthy and accurate while exploiting the shadows in Counter-Strike 2. It is rare for players to come around this skin very often. If this describes you, add something distinctive to your loadout by donning this MP7 Guerrilla skin.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Guerrilla costs around $1.50, while the Field Tested version is priced at about $0.38.

9) Neon Ply

MP7 Neon Ply (Image via Valve)

The Neon Ply MP7 appears more like something you'd find in an imaginative world than in an intense match of Counter-Strike 2. That's why having this skin around is so pleasant. It's easy to notice this skin due to its mesmerizing appearance, similar to the P90 Neoqueen skin. If you enjoy vibrant designs, the Neon Ply MP7 should be an easy pick for you.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Neon Ply is priced around $6.21, while the Field Tested version costs about $1.86.

10) Whiteout

MP7 Whiteout (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Whiteout is a simplistic weapon skin in Counter-Strike 2. There is not much to write about this skin other than the single branding on the side that gives it an all-white appearance. This is one of the most expensive skins you can find for the MP7 SMG.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Whiteout is priced at around $736.96, while the Field Tested version costs approximately $9.79. The Whiteout skin line also offers weapon skins for the USP-S and P250.

