7 best P90 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Apart from Dream Track, the platform also introduced Music AI Tools, which help to seamlessly translate thought into music. The P90 submachine gun has become a crowd favorite in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Because of its quick rate of fire, outstanding mobility, and creative design, the P90 is a popular choice among both casual and professional gamers in the CS2 arena. The gun's biggest claim to popularity is its exceptional rate of fire and creative magazine location, the latter of which is on the weapon's top.

The P90 allows players to keep control of its recoil during heated gunfights while also unleashing a barrage of bullets with incredible efficiency. Wanting a skin for this amazing SMG is on the wishlist of every Counter-Strike 2 player, and with CS2's volatile skin market, buying skins for the P90 without a specified budget might cut your pockets too deep.

So here is an organized list of the best P90 skins that fall under $10:

Top 7 P90 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) Nostalgia

Nostalgia (Image via Valve)

The P90 Nostalgia was introduced in Counter-Strike 2 as part of the CS20 collection. This skin's selling point would be the 'nostalgia' that comes with it, hence the name. The body of the P90 is spray-painted with multiple graffiti over shades of blue and white that cover the SMG.

The buttstock of the gun has the "main menu" picture of Counter-Strike 1.6, in which a counter-terrorist is holding up a pistol. The Minimal-Wear variant has a price tag of $7.30 and is a must-add to your CS2 inventory.

2) Trigon

Trigon (Image via Valve)

Released as part of the Phoenix Collection, the P90 Trigon is a simple yet elegant skin. The skin's alluring design is made up of vibrant black and bright orange colors. The body of the submachine gun is coarsely painted in black and various shades of gray, with a geometric pattern in the form of a triangular grid complementing it.

The pattern is orange and black in tone. The skin's design is made more attractive by its orange accents. The skin's low cost and fashionable style make it a go-to choice among the players in Counter-Strike 2. The skin has a price tag of $9.18 for its field-tested version and is a good addition to your inventory.

3) Shallow Grave

Shallow Grave (Image via Valve)

The Shallow Grave skin for the P90 was released as a part of the Glove collection in CS2. The SMG's body is decorated with an image of a beige-colored skeleton engulfed in flames that are red. The skin also adds rune stones to the body of the gun. The skin has a rustic look of power to it.

This skin oozes mystery and ancient power, all the while looking extremely cool. The skin has a price of $8.14 for its Factory New version and is a striking addition to your CS2 inventory.

4) Module

Module (Image via Valve)

This skin for the P90 was released as a part of the Huntsman Collection in Counter-Strike 2. The SMG is unevenly painted in various colors of blue, purple, and green in a hexagonal geometric pattern. The skin gives off vibes of sci-fi and makes the body of the gun look like it is covered in a pulse barrier.

The skin costs $2.53 for the Factory New version and is a fairly cheap skin, yet it carries a certain attractiveness and has made players fond over the years. If you are looking for a skin for the SMG that doesn't hurt your pockets too much, this is the one to go for.

5) Neoqueen

Neoqueen (Image via Valve)

This P90 skin was added to CS2 as part of the Revolution Collection. Another sci-fi-looking skin on the list, Neoqueen, is designed in a futuristic pop-punk manner. The body of the SMG has various shades of pink, purple, and violet. The buttstock carries an image of a woman, while the body has an image of a snake wrapped around it. Various graffitis are sprayed over the skin.

The skin has a price tag of $2.14 for the Factory New variant and is an amazing addition to your Counter-Strike 2 inventory if you like all things sci-fi with a touch of rich and vibrant colors.

6) Chopper

Chopper (Image via Valve)

The Chopper skin was introduced in CS2 as part of the Gamma Collection. The body of the SMG is covered with purple flames over an orange background, giving the P90 a fiery look. The buttstock of the gun carries a red dot along with perforated parts attached.

The gun draws inspiration from Mad-max and adds a hint of insanity and a post-apocalyptic touch to the submachine gun. The skin has a price tag of $1.90 for the Factory New version and is a great addition to your Counter-Strike 2 inventory.

7) Asiimov

Asiimov (Image via Valve)

The Asiimov skin is one of the most famous and identifiable skins in the game. The Danger Zone Collection featured this legendary and celebrated skin in Counter-Strike 2. It is painted in a mixed-color pattern of white, orange, and black and features a variety of geometric and technological designs.

Its sci-fi designs and clean aesthetics make it a definite choice for players all around in CS2. It's a must-have if you want your fellow players to notice and appreciate your skin's elegant simplicity. It carries a price tag of $9.44 for the Field-Tested variant and is a legendary addition to your inventory if you choose to buy it.

These are just some of the skins of the P90 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) featured on this list.

There are many more for you to choose from in the community market on Steam.

Each skin has its own unique aesthetic, which makes them ideal and worthy in their own way for gamers to choose from.