7 best AUG skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2

AUG, or the Bullpup, is a powerful assault rifle in Counter-Strike 2. The weapon has been a part of the franchise since the first title, which launched in 1999. Since then, it has evolved from zooming in the screen to receiving a working scope. Fast forward to CS:GO, Valve launched skins for all weapons in the game. After the Source 2 Engine upgrade, these skins have gained better visuals with upgraded effects.

If you want to decorate your Counter-Strike 2 AUG with budget skins under $10 from the Valve Community Market, this article provides a list of the best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

7 best skins for under $10 for AUG in Counter-Strike 2

1) AUG | Tom Cat Factory New ($0.30)

AUG | Tom Cat in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Tom Cat AUG skin is part of the Prisma 2 Collection from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2020. Offering a post-apocalyptic design and a cat on the rifle's butt stock, Tom Cat is one of the cheapest skins available in the Steam Community Market.

You can get all five variants of Tom Cat for under a dollar, including the Factory New version for Counter-Strike 2.

2) AUG | Chameleon Factory New ($5.55)

AUG | Chameleon in CS2 (Image via Valve)

AUG Chameleon was one of the most beloved skins for the rifle from the Operation Phoenix Weapon Case during the Phoenix Collection in 2014. Being one of the early skins in Counter-Strike history, the Chameleon features a reptile in green drawn on the buttstock with its tongue out. The rest of the skin design is based on leaves, complementing the replete.

You can get the Factory New variant for $5.55 on the Steam Community Market, with some available with pre-crafted rare stickers in Counter-Strike 2.

3) AUG | Momentum Minimal Wear ($5.84)

AUG | Momentum in CS2 (Image via Valve)

As part of the Prisma Case from the Prisma Collection released in 2019, the AUG Momentum is one of the most commonly used skins for the assault rifle in Counter-Strike 2. The Momentum has a simplistic design with custom-painted colors that feature forward-facing arrows.

While the Factory New edition for the skin is over $10, you can get the Minimal Wear edition for $5.84 on the Steam Market.

4) AUG | Arctic Wolf Factory New ($6.36)

AUG | Arctic Wolf in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The AUG Arctic Wolf was a part of the Shattered Web Case from the Shattered Web Collection in 2019. The skin features a perfect winter camo designed with Wolf fur and a dark butt stock. The front section of the assault rifle is vibrant white, highlighting the weapon's design.

With upgraded visuals for Counter-Strike 2, the Factory New variant for the skin can be had for $6.36 on the Steam Market.

5) AUG | Stymphalian Factory New ($7.20)

AUG | Stymphalian in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The AUG Stymphalian is a Clutch Case skin released with the collection in 2018. The AUG skin features a sleek golden design with a Stymphalian bird drawn on the top as it spreads its wings. It also has unique details, such as a designed vertical grip.

You can purchase the AUG Stymphalian Factory New skin for $7.20 on the Steam Community Market.

6) AUG | Syd Mead Factory New ($8.25)

AUG | Syd Mead in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The AUG Syd Mead is a futuristic weapon skin that was released with the Gamma 2 Collection in mid-2016. Its sci-fi appearance, paired with robotic features, made the skin one of the most beloved AUG skins in Counter-Strike 2.

Moreover, the engine upgrade also enhances the overall look of the weapon. You can find the Factory New edition on the Steam Market for $8.25.

7) AUG | Bengal Tiger Minimal Wear ($9.15)

AUG | Bengal Tiger in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The AUG Bengal Tiger was a part of the eSports 2014 Summer Case that was released with the eSports Summer Collection in 2014. The Bullpup skin is aesthetically pleasing with its Royal Bengal Tiger camo. It is also used by many professionals.

While the Factory New variant exceeds $50 on the market, you can opt for the Minimal Wear edition for $9.15.

You can browse the market for more AUG skins that fit your budget. That said, it is important to know that the aforementioned skins may see a change in price due to the Community Market shift.